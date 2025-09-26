The post Dow Jones futures hold steady as traders await US PCE inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dow Jones futures remain steady due to market caution ahead of the US August PCE Price Index data. US markets fell as strong economic data may prompt the Fed to slow deeper rate cuts. Tech stocks dragged, with Oracle down 5% and Tesla off 4%, while CarMax plunged 20% on weak earnings. Dow Jones futures edge higher by 0.16% to trade near 46,350 during European hours on Friday, ahead of the United States (US) regular opening. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 futures gain 0.16% to remain above 6,650, while Nasdaq 100 futures climb 0.12% to trade near 24,650. US index futures move little as traders adopt caution ahead of the US August Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation gauge, for further clarity on the policy outlook. On Thursday’s regular session, Wall Street marked a third consecutive decline, with the Dow Jones declining 0.38%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each lost 0.5%. Tech stocks weighed heavily on the market, with Oracle slipping 5% and Tesla down 4%. CarMax tumbled 20% after posting weak earnings, while Intel surged 9% on reports it had approached Apple regarding an investment. US stocks faced challenges as solid economic data from the United States (US) may prompt the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to adopt a more cautious approach to deliver deeper interest rate cuts. US Initial Jobless Claims declined to 218K last week, the lowest since July. The market expectations were an increase to 235K from 232K previously. The US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized grew 3.8% in the second quarter (Q2), coming in above the previous estimate and the estimation of 3.3%. Meanwhile, the GDP Price Index rose 2.1% in the same period, as compared to the expected and previous 2.0% growth. Dow Jones FAQs The Dow Jones… The post Dow Jones futures hold steady as traders await US PCE inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dow Jones futures remain steady due to market caution ahead of the US August PCE Price Index data. US markets fell as strong economic data may prompt the Fed to slow deeper rate cuts. Tech stocks dragged, with Oracle down 5% and Tesla off 4%, while CarMax plunged 20% on weak earnings. Dow Jones futures edge higher by 0.16% to trade near 46,350 during European hours on Friday, ahead of the United States (US) regular opening. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 futures gain 0.16% to remain above 6,650, while Nasdaq 100 futures climb 0.12% to trade near 24,650. US index futures move little as traders adopt caution ahead of the US August Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation gauge, for further clarity on the policy outlook. On Thursday’s regular session, Wall Street marked a third consecutive decline, with the Dow Jones declining 0.38%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each lost 0.5%. Tech stocks weighed heavily on the market, with Oracle slipping 5% and Tesla down 4%. CarMax tumbled 20% after posting weak earnings, while Intel surged 9% on reports it had approached Apple regarding an investment. US stocks faced challenges as solid economic data from the United States (US) may prompt the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to adopt a more cautious approach to deliver deeper interest rate cuts. US Initial Jobless Claims declined to 218K last week, the lowest since July. The market expectations were an increase to 235K from 232K previously. The US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized grew 3.8% in the second quarter (Q2), coming in above the previous estimate and the estimation of 3.3%. Meanwhile, the GDP Price Index rose 2.1% in the same period, as compared to the expected and previous 2.0% growth. Dow Jones FAQs The Dow Jones…

Dow Jones futures hold steady as traders await US PCE inflation data

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 19:40
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016583+3.85%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.053-4.27%
MAY
MAY$0.03796-1.42%
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1303-1.13%
Edge
EDGE$0.2759-4.12%
  • Dow Jones futures remain steady due to market caution ahead of the US August PCE Price Index data.
  • US markets fell as strong economic data may prompt the Fed to slow deeper rate cuts.
  • Tech stocks dragged, with Oracle down 5% and Tesla off 4%, while CarMax plunged 20% on weak earnings.

Dow Jones futures edge higher by 0.16% to trade near 46,350 during European hours on Friday, ahead of the United States (US) regular opening. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 futures gain 0.16% to remain above 6,650, while Nasdaq 100 futures climb 0.12% to trade near 24,650.

US index futures move little as traders adopt caution ahead of the US August Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation gauge, for further clarity on the policy outlook.

On Thursday’s regular session, Wall Street marked a third consecutive decline, with the Dow Jones declining 0.38%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each lost 0.5%. Tech stocks weighed heavily on the market, with Oracle slipping 5% and Tesla down 4%. CarMax tumbled 20% after posting weak earnings, while Intel surged 9% on reports it had approached Apple regarding an investment.

US stocks faced challenges as solid economic data from the United States (US) may prompt the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to adopt a more cautious approach to deliver deeper interest rate cuts. US Initial Jobless Claims declined to 218K last week, the lowest since July. The market expectations were an increase to 235K from 232K previously.

The US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized grew 3.8% in the second quarter (Q2), coming in above the previous estimate and the estimation of 3.3%. Meanwhile, the GDP Price Index rose 2.1% in the same period, as compared to the expected and previous 2.0% growth.

Dow Jones FAQs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.

Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.

Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.

There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/dow-jones-futures-hold-steady-as-traders-await-us-pce-inflation-data-202509260747

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$196.78-0.82%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,382.79-1.61%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.36-0.82%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Partager
Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are two of the most significant altcoins in the crypto market.
Overtake
TAKE$0.17993+0.59%
Boom
BOOM$0.007671-2.26%
Solana
SOL$196.78-0.82%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/26 17:48
Partager
Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) looks ready to rebound after months of drift, yet several analysts argue its ceiling may lag behind newer presales.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000514-4.63%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00505-9.49%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001169-0.76%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/26 18:51
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Ethereum price at crossroads, tests key support at $3,800 as analysts point at possible rebound

Best Crypto To Buy Now, In 2025: Is Dogecoin Loosing Steam While Pepeto Rises