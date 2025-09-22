The post Dow Jones futures slip as geopolitical tensions fuel risk aversion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dow Jones futures decline amid rising geopolitical tensions in Europe and the Middle East. Poland’s NATO-aligned armed forces deployed aircraft to ensure the safety of Polish airspace after Russian airstrikes. US indices reached record highs due to the potential for two further rate cuts by the Fed this year. Dow Jones futures edge down 0.38%, with trading below 46,500 during European hours on Monday, ahead of the United States (US) regular opening. Moreover, the S&P 500 futures decline 0.38% to trade around 6,700, while Nasdaq 100 futures fall 0.42% to trade near 24,750. US index futures lose ground on increased risk aversion amid worsening geopolitical tensions after Russia launched airstrikes targeting western Ukraine near the border with Poland. In response, Poland’s NATO-aligned armed forces deployed aircraft on Saturday to ensure the safety of Polish airspace. Three Russian military jets also violated NATO Estonia’s airspace on Friday, while Germany’s air force reported that a Russian military plane entered neutral airspace on Sunday over the Baltic Sea. Britain, Canada, Australia, and Portugal recognized the Palestinian state on Sunday, aiming at advancing a two-state solution. They join over 140 nations supporting Palestinians’ bid for an independent homeland from the occupied territories. The decision could spark a furious response from Israel, as these Western countries had long been considered close allies, per Reuters. On Friday’s regular session, all three indices reached fresh record highs, with the Dow Jones edged up 1.05%, the S&P 500 advanced 1.22% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.21%. The gains came after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) delivered a widely expected quarter-point rate cut, its first since December, while signaling two more cuts this year. Traders await the upcoming Fed commentary and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, which is expected to signal subdued… The post Dow Jones futures slip as geopolitical tensions fuel risk aversion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dow Jones futures decline amid rising geopolitical tensions in Europe and the Middle East. Poland’s NATO-aligned armed forces deployed aircraft to ensure the safety of Polish airspace after Russian airstrikes. US indices reached record highs due to the potential for two further rate cuts by the Fed this year. Dow Jones futures edge down 0.38%, with trading below 46,500 during European hours on Monday, ahead of the United States (US) regular opening. Moreover, the S&P 500 futures decline 0.38% to trade around 6,700, while Nasdaq 100 futures fall 0.42% to trade near 24,750. US index futures lose ground on increased risk aversion amid worsening geopolitical tensions after Russia launched airstrikes targeting western Ukraine near the border with Poland. In response, Poland’s NATO-aligned armed forces deployed aircraft on Saturday to ensure the safety of Polish airspace. Three Russian military jets also violated NATO Estonia’s airspace on Friday, while Germany’s air force reported that a Russian military plane entered neutral airspace on Sunday over the Baltic Sea. Britain, Canada, Australia, and Portugal recognized the Palestinian state on Sunday, aiming at advancing a two-state solution. They join over 140 nations supporting Palestinians’ bid for an independent homeland from the occupied territories. The decision could spark a furious response from Israel, as these Western countries had long been considered close allies, per Reuters. On Friday’s regular session, all three indices reached fresh record highs, with the Dow Jones edged up 1.05%, the S&P 500 advanced 1.22% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.21%. The gains came after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) delivered a widely expected quarter-point rate cut, its first since December, while signaling two more cuts this year. Traders await the upcoming Fed commentary and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, which is expected to signal subdued…

Dow Jones futures slip as geopolitical tensions fuel risk aversion

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 23:21
NEAR
NEAR$2.867-8.98%
1
1$0.010457-6.59%
CreatorBid
BID$0.08244-15.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08387-4.84%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.1-2.82%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00572-5.29%
  • Dow Jones futures decline amid rising geopolitical tensions in Europe and the Middle East.
  • Poland’s NATO-aligned armed forces deployed aircraft to ensure the safety of Polish airspace after Russian airstrikes.
  • US indices reached record highs due to the potential for two further rate cuts by the Fed this year.

Dow Jones futures edge down 0.38%, with trading below 46,500 during European hours on Monday, ahead of the United States (US) regular opening. Moreover, the S&P 500 futures decline 0.38% to trade around 6,700, while Nasdaq 100 futures fall 0.42% to trade near 24,750.

US index futures lose ground on increased risk aversion amid worsening geopolitical tensions after Russia launched airstrikes targeting western Ukraine near the border with Poland. In response, Poland’s NATO-aligned armed forces deployed aircraft on Saturday to ensure the safety of Polish airspace. Three Russian military jets also violated NATO Estonia’s airspace on Friday, while Germany’s air force reported that a Russian military plane entered neutral airspace on Sunday over the Baltic Sea.

Britain, Canada, Australia, and Portugal recognized the Palestinian state on Sunday, aiming at advancing a two-state solution. They join over 140 nations supporting Palestinians’ bid for an independent homeland from the occupied territories. The decision could spark a furious response from Israel, as these Western countries had long been considered close allies, per Reuters.

On Friday’s regular session, all three indices reached fresh record highs, with the Dow Jones edged up 1.05%, the S&P 500 advanced 1.22% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.21%. The gains came after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) delivered a widely expected quarter-point rate cut, its first since December, while signaling two more cuts this year.

Traders await the upcoming Fed commentary and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, which is expected to signal subdued price pressures.

Dow Jones FAQs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.

Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.

Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.

There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/dow-jones-futures-slip-as-geopolitical-tensions-fuel-risk-aversion-202509220814

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

PANews reported on September 22nd that the LayerZero Foundation has officially repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the total token supply. In addition to a16z Crypto's investment in April, this marks LayerZero's repurchase of over $150 million worth of ZRO tokens this year.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01189-10.19%
LayerZero
ZRO$1.899-5.38%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 23:50
Partager
Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Tapzi aligns with UAE’s Web3 and esports push, offering skill-based PvP gaming, audited tokenomics, and global tournaments — a top crypto to buy today.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.15797-4.19%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03271-5.97%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 00:07
Partager
Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack

Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack

The post Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto presales are garnering significant attention in 2025, primarily because they offer investors the opportunity to invest in projects early, often at very low prices. For anyone looking for the best presale to buy or new altcoins under $1, three names stand out right now: Moonshot MAGAX, Bitcoin Hyper, and Remittix. Each of these is …
1
1$0.010452-3.30%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.2625-14.75%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4121-5.65%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/23 00:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack

Global Data Giant Equinix Expands India Footprint With AI-Optimized Data Center

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October