Dragonfly investor: Interest rate cuts would be disastrous for Circle, with revenue and profits expected to plummet

Par : PANews
2025/08/14 09:54
PANews reported on August 14th that Dragonfly investor Omar tweeted that interest rate cuts are undoubtedly dire for rate-sensitive companies like Circle. A 100 basis point rate cut would reduce Circle's total revenue by $618 million (-23%), gross profit by $303 million (-30%), and profit margin by 3.3 percentage points. This would require a valuation increase from a high-priced stock trading at 42x EV/RR to 60.4x (approximately a 50% premium). To offset the impact, USDC supply would need to increase by $28 billion (approximately 44% of the current $64 billion) to achieve a neutral outlook. Omar stated that an interest rate cut is inevitable, explaining Circle's massive $1.5 billion stock sale yesterday and its eagerness to launch products (CPN and Circle Chain) to monetize transaction flow.

