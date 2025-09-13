Drake Pushes His Decade-Old Single Into The Top 10 For The First Time

Drake’s 2011 single “Headlines” climbs to No. 8 on Billboard’s Rap Streaming Songs chart, giving the rapper his one-hundred-and-thirty-second top 10 hit on the tally. ATLANTA, GA – JUNE 20: Drake performs onstage at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show at Phillips Arena on June 20, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Getty Images

Drake is getting ready to release a new album titled Iceman, although fans aren’t sure when the full-length will arrive. Just months after delivering Some Sexy Songs 4 U, his collaborative project with PartyNextDoor, the Canadian hip-hop superstar has been doling out tunes from his upcoming studio effort. So far, all of the tracks have become hits.

As several Some Sexy Songs 4 U cuts continue to live on the Billboard charts and multiple Iceman singles rise to new peaks, one of Drake’s oldest hit songs is climbing, and it even becomes a top 10 win for the first time on one tally the superstar has come to know very well throughout the years.

“Headlines” Finally Breaks Into the Top 10

“Headlines” climbs on the Rap Streaming Songs chart, lifting into the top 10 for the very first time. The tune landed at No. 11 last week, and it rises to No. 8 this frame.

Drake’s 100-Plus Top 10 Hits

Drake scores top 10 hit No. 132 on Billboard’s list of the most-streamed rap tracks throughout the country. That is one of the largest accumulations of top 10s on any ranking published by the company — and one he’s added to multiple times in 2025 alone.

Two Rap Streaming No. 1s in 2025

Drake scored two No. 1s on the Rap Streaming Songs chart earlier this year. In July, solo cut “What Did I Miss?” launched in first place. The following month, “Which One,” a collaboration with Central Cee, opened at No. 1 as well.

Hits From Some Sexy Songs 4 U

Several tunes from Some Sexy Songs 4 U also cracked the top 10 in 2025, but never reached No. 1. “Nokia” is the biggest hit from the project, and it peaked at No. 2 in March of this year. “Gimme a Hug” stalled at No. 4, “Small Town Fame” opened and peaked at No. 7, while “Brian Steele” only managed one turn at No. 10.

“Headlines” Climbs on Several Billboard Lists

As “Headlines” reaches the highest arena on the Rap Streaming Songs ranking, it also climbs on the R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs tally, the more all-encompassing ranking of the most-played hip-hop, R&B, and rap tunes throughout the U.S. on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and others. It rises to No. 16, a new all-time high, from No. 20, after 35 weeks on the list.

A Look Back at “Headlines”

Drake released “Headlines” in August 2011 as the second single from his then-upcoming sophomore full-length Take Care. It almost cracked the top 10 on the Hot 100, where it stalled at No. 13. It was a win on various hip-hop tallies, a pop radio smash, and it even reached No. 1 on the Rhythmic Airplay roster.