DSRPTD & EcoX Ignite Web3 Buzz with SBC Warm-Up Night in Dubai Ahead of Record-Breaking SBC Summit Lisbon 2025

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 23:09
Global tech communities converged in Dubai as EcoX, the city’s flagship weekly tech gathering, and DSRPTD, the “Tech VC Browser of the World,” hosted the EcoX SBC Web3 District Warm-Up Night at Scandal Club. The event served as an energetic prelude to the SBC Summit Lisbon 2025, which has since broken records in size and impact.

Co-hosted by Franco Fiore (Co-founder, EcoX) and Ahmed Refaie (Host, DSRPTD), the evening kicked off with a dynamic Super-Pitch Session spotlighting:

  • USDR: a gold-backed stablecoin by Gustavo Montero
  • PWR Chain: a decentralized infrastructure layer, presented by Edy Haddad
  • Bonuz: a cutting-edge Social Wallet, introduced by Matthias Mende

“As we at Bonuz enter the global stage from Dubai, we believe the future of fandom is not in passive follows, but active participation—where fans invest not just attention, but trust and actionable value, and where celebrities deliver authenticity and ownership in every interaction,” said Matthias Mende, Founder of Bonuz.

Bonuz was a standout at the event, offering a simple Web3 ecosystem built on a multi-chain social wallet. Designed to fuse Web2 familiarity with Web3 functionality, Bonuz empowers creators, brands, and fans through tokenized interactions, exclusive access, and gamified engagement—all while enabling self-custody across EVM, Solana, Bitcoin, and more. Bonuz created a Dynamic NFT protocol (DNFTs) that allows brands to create loyalty programs using loyalty NFTs or to design real-world engagement quests for restaurants or events, where participating users receive redeemable vouchers in NFT format.

The night also featured special appearances and announcements from:

SBC Summit Lisbon 2025 Delivers Web3 Innovation at Scale

The Legends Charity Match, held on September 15 (prior to the Summit), featured teams of Portugal Legends vs World Legends. Stars included Luís Figo, Deco, Nuno Gomes, Alessandro Del Piero, Cafu, Michael Owen, Javier Zanetti, Kaká, Carles Puyol among others. It aimed to raise over €1 million for charity.

Stellar appearances on stage & in content the other day September 16.

Peter Schmeichel, Marek Hamšík, Gaizka Mendieta, and Giorgos Karagounis participated in press conferences around these football legends. Among the speakers and the attendees were Baiba Broka the President of the Latvian Biathlon Federation, Nazen Carneiro the Editor in Chief of DJ Mag Brasil and CEO of NZPR the leading music and entertainment PR agency, and Gerald Acheampong the Talent Manager and Former voice of BBC Radio One. Both Nazen and Gerald were seen together at the speaker’s lounge at the summit. With Instagram REELs captured for DSRPTD.

Photo: Nazen Carneiro, Editor in Chief, DJ Mag Brasil, and CEO, NZPR

Formula 1 veteran Rubens Barrichello and the undisputed boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk both delivered keynote speeches live on stage. And an opening party in partnership with Pin-Up at Urban Beach featuring music performances by Joel Corry and Imanbek on the night of Sep 16.

Held from Sept 16–18 at Feira Internacional de Lisboa and MEO Arena, the SBC Summit Lisbon exceeded expectations with a full-scale Web3 Academy hosted by Web3 District Lisbon and DSRPTD.

The Web3 OGs Panel, moderated by Eduardo Baruch (CEO, Web3 District), included:

Seven workshops followed, covering:

  • AI + Web3 Betting by Gerald Acheampong
  • MiCA & VASP Compliance by Baiba Broka
  • Crypto Monetization by Jorge Sebastiao
  • A virtual AMA with Gary Vaynerchuk

Additional summit highlights:

  • Affiliate Leaders Awards (Sept 17) debut
  • SBC Awards (Sept 18), co-hosted by Peter Schmeichel
  • Closing event INFINITY Lisbon with Alok and Timmy Trumpet

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is part of a sponsored/press release/paid content, intended solely for promotional purposes. Readers are advised to exercise caution and conduct their own research before taking any action related to the content on this page or the company. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses or damages incurred as a result of or in connection with the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned.

Source: https://coinedition.com/dsrptd-ecox-ignite-web3-buzz-with-sbc-warm-up-night-in-dubai-ahead-of-record-breaking-sbc-summit-lisbon-2025/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
