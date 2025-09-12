DTCC listing fuels buzz around Solana, XRP, and Hedera ETFs

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/12 18:15
Bitcoin
BTC$114,909.3+1.18%
XRP
XRP$3.0363+1.63%
Edge
EDGE$0.33605+1.00%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.02598+10.82%
Ethereum
ETH$4,517+2.67%

A fresh wave of crypto ETFs is inching closer as Bitcoin and Ethereum-linked funds gained Wall Street’s investment approval. Fidelity’s proposed Solana ETF (FSOL) and Canary Capital’s planned XRP ETF (XRPC) and Hedera ETF (HBR) surfaced on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) website. This move has stoked huge anticipation among investors for a potential launch.

Amid the hype, Solana’s price spiked by 7% over the last 24 hours, while Hedera and XRP posted marginal gains. The cumulative crypto market cap regained the $4 trillion mark, printing green indexes all around. The Fear and Greed index remained “neutral” but rose slightly away from the fear territory.

ETF race heats up

The DTCC website on September 11 added the three products to the National Securities Clearing Corporation roster. This makes them eligible for clearing and settlement should they win approval. However, it is not a green light from regulators. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) must still approve the products before trading can begin.

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, in a post, noted that while a DTCC listing is procedural, historical precedent suggests that most tickers making it onto the system eventually launch. The commission has repeatedly delayed rulings on altcoin ETFs this year. In August, it pushed back its ruling on Canary’s XRP ETF to a window between October 18 and 23.

Earlier, Cryptopolitan reported that the US SEC delayed Canary’s Hedera ETF decision until November, and extended its timeline for Fidelity’s Solana ETF into October.

Trump Media plots 5 ETFs

The ETF FOMO might peak this season as Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT.O) announced plans for five new “Truth Social Funds” ETFs. It is targeting themes such as American defense, energy security, and red-state real estate. Shares are reportedly set to list on the NYSE Arca later this year.

Meanwhile, money continues to flow into existing crypto products. US spot Bitcoin ETFs drew $553 million of net inflows on September 11. This marks their fourth straight day of gains. BTC price ran up to regain the $115K mark after dealing with days of selling pressure. Its 24-hour trading volume jumped by 5% to stand at $55 billion. 

Ethereum ETFs logged $113 million, extending their streak to three sessions. Ether price jumped by more than 2% over the last 24 hours. It’s trading at an average price of $4,523 at the press time.

Your crypto news deserves attention - KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

$405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX

$405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX

As crypto markets mature in 2025, presale investors are focusing less on hype and more on fully connected systems. Strong presale crypto projects in 2025 are those showing technical readiness, The post $405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.09+4.12%
Moonveil
MORE$0.095-5.45%
Partager
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/12 19:04
Partager
New ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets across operating systems

New ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets across operating systems

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Cointelegrap, according to research by security company Mosyle, the newly discovered malware ModStealer is targeting cryptocurrency users on macOS, Windows, and Linux systems to steal wallet private keys and login credentials. The malware was not detected by mainstream antivirus engines for nearly a month after being uploaded to the VirusTotal platform. ModStealer is spread through fake recruitment advertisements, especially targeting Web3 developers. After the user installs the malware package, the program will be embedded in the system background and run, stealing clipboard data, taking screenshots, and executing remote commands. Its code specifically targets Safari and Chromium browser wallet extensions. ModStealer persists on macOS by registering a background agent. The server is located in Finland but may use German infrastructure to mask the operator's source. The technical director of blockchain security company Hacken recommends developers verify the authenticity of the hiring company and domain name, share testing tasks through public code repositories, and open files in a temporary virtual machine without a wallet or private keys. He also emphasizes the need to strictly separate development environments from wallet storage environments, use hardware wallets, and verify transaction addresses on the device's display.
MAY
MAY$0.04499+1.76%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06305-4.04%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2781+4.10%
Partager
PANews2025/09/12 19:19
Partager
Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

PANews reported on June 20 that Ricardo Salinas Pliego, the third richest man in Mexico and founder of Grupo Salinas, recently said that he has significantly increased his Bitcoin holdings
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00687-4.58%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0901-8.89%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 14:35
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

$405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX

New ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets across operating systems

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

Crypto user attacked in France over Ledger hardware wallet — Report

ETHShanghai Hackathon Registration Open: AI×ETH, DeFi×Infra, Public Goods, and Open Source Development Tracks Fully Open