DTCC Lists New Crypto ETFs Including Fidelity Solana

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 16:16
Key Points:
  • DTCC lists crypto ETFs from Fidelity and Canary signaling market readiness.
  • SEC approval needed before trading starts.
  • Listings suggest growing institutional interest.

On September 12, 2025, the US Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation listed the Fidelity Solana ETF, Canary HBAR ETF, and Canary XRP ETF, indicating preliminary market preparation without regulatory approval.

These listings reflect growing institutional interest but require SEC approval for official launches, potentially impacting Solana, HBAR, XRP, and wider crypto markets with increased liquidity and investment.

Crypto ETFs on DTCC Dashboard Mark Institutional Strategy

Fidelity and Canary Capital’s potential ETFs for Solana, HBAR, and XRP have been included in the DTCC’s listing, indicating initial structural preparations. The development underlines increasing institutional interest in blockchain investments. Steven McClurg, CEO of Canary Capital, pointed out potential 2025 listings alongside Litecoin and others, stating, “If I had to guess I would guess that XRP would probably be this year along with Litecoin, possibly HBAR, Solana.” These technical listings set a foundation without legal approval from the SEC, underscoring a preparatory step rather than a finalized decision. Institutions maintain a positive outlook, though trading is pending regulatory consent. Market observers eagerly await further approvals. As institutions prepare, some industry experts warn that actual market entry hinges on regulatory greenlights. This DTCC action is part of a broader trend of traditional finance encroaching into crypto.

Did you know?
The DTCC’s listing mirrors past inclusion of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, which historically led to significant capital inflows and marked liquidity improvements once approved.

According to CoinMarketCap, Solana’s (SOL) price stands at $237.70, with a market cap of “128.91 billion.” It shows dominance of 3.21% in the market and marked a 48.29% change in trading volume of “12.81 billion.” Over 90 days, SOL’s price rallied by 62.33%. The research team suggests that the infrastructure setup might foreshadow pending financial regulations. Despite the technical advancement, ETFs await formal approval from the SEC. Institutions should brace for potential regulatory maneuvers that might define future technological and financial protocols.

Solana, HBAR, XRP Tick Up Amid ETF Speculation

Solana(SOL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:44 UTC on September 12, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Institutions should brace for potential regulatory maneuvers that might define future technological and financial protocols.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/dtcc-lists-fidelity-solana-etf/

