DTCC Lists Solana, XRP and Hedera ETFs Ahead of SEC Decision

TLDR

Solana, XRP, and Hedera ETFs hit DTCC list, signaling launch readiness.

Fidelity and Canary altcoin ETFs advance toward SEC decisions.

DTCC listings boost Solana, XRP, Hedera ETFs; approval still pending.

Altcoin ETFs move closer to launch, pending SEC green light.

ETF momentum grows as Solana, XRP, Hedera hit pre-approval stage.

Three spot altcoin ETFs have appeared on the DTCC’s eligibility list, advancing pre-launch steps before a regulatory decision. The products include Fidelity’s Solana ETF (FSOL), Canary’s XRP ETF (XRPC), and Canary’s Hedera ETF (HBR). While this move does not guarantee SEC approval, it shows backend readiness for possible future trading.

Solana ETF: Strong Momentum and Pre-Launch Setup

Fidelity’s Solana ETF became listed on the DTCC system under the ticker FSOL on September 11. The ETF listing allows systems to prepare for clearing and settlement once regulatory clearance is granted. Despite the procedural nature, the listing drove Solana’s price up more than 6% in 24 hours.

This performance made SOL the strongest gainer among the listed tokens during the listing window. Bloomberg ETF analysts noted that most tickers reaching the DTCC stage usually proceed to launch. However, the SEC must still approve the ETF before trading begin in the U.S. market.

Market participants anticipate high demand for the Solana ETF, which may follow Bitcoin and Ethereum’s ETF success. A green light could push additional capital into Solana, intensifying market engagement. Current predictions assign a 95% chance of SEC approval for this product in October.

XRP ETF: DTCC Recognition and Regulatory Delay

Canary’s spot XRP ETF (XRPC) also appeared in the DTCC eligibility file, triggering widespread reaction within the XRP ecosystem. While the inclusion ensures technical readiness, it holds no regulatory weight and does not predict SEC outcomes. Futures-based XRP ETFs by other issuers already exist and remain active.

Despite that, the spot XRP ETF awaits a final SEC ruling, now expected by November 14, 2025. Several other XRP ETF filings from firms like Franklin Templeton, Grayscale, and Bitwise remain under review. The DTCC listing marks only one step in a longer regulatory journey.

XRP continues to gain traction, as CME Group recently reported $1 billion in open interest for XRP futures. Analysts believe that spot ETF approval could bring substantial inflows and price movement. The current outlook shows a 92% probability for spot XRP ETF approval this year.

Hedera ETF: Listed and Under Review

Canary’s Hedera ETF, under ticker HBR, joined the DTCC’s platform on the same day as the others. The move is procedural and enables backend processing infrastructure to prepare for a potential launch. Hedera’s token HBAR gained nearly 2% following the news.

Though not yet approved, Hedera’s ETF is being reviewed with a deadline expected in November. ETF experts predict a 90% likelihood that the SEC will approve the Hedera fund. The listing aligns with a broader industry push for altcoin ETF products.

Most ETF tickers listed with DTCC have eventually reached markets. However, approval depends solely on the SEC’s final ruling. The DTCC’s role remains logistical and does not influence regulatory outcomes.

Outlook and SEC’s Pending Decisions

The SEC has delayed decisions on several altcoin ETF applications, including these three, as it builds a framework for future approvals. Recent postponements reflect a broader review strategy for the ETF category. Market expectations center on a batch of rulings in October.

Canary’s Litecoin ETF, listed earlier in 2025, has yet to receive approval, reinforcing the uncertainty surrounding new altcoin ETFs. However, analysts remain optimistic given the changing stance within the SEC’s leadership. With altcoin momentum increasing, ETF approvals could drive a major market shift.

The post DTCC Lists Solana, XRP and Hedera ETFs Ahead of SEC Decision appeared first on CoinCentral.