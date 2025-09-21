The post Dual-Listed ZOOZ Power Commits to Bitcoin Treasury in Bold Strategic Shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ZOOZ Power is electrifying markets with shareholder approval to channel nearly all fresh capital into a bold bitcoin treasury strategy, signaling aggressive conviction in digital assets. ZOOZ Power Gains Shareholder Approval for Bitcoin Treasury Reserve ZOOZ Power Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: ZOOZ), a dual-listed company that develops ultrafast power boosters for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/dual-listed-zooz-power-commits-to-bitcoin-treasury-in-bold-strategic-shift/The post Dual-Listed ZOOZ Power Commits to Bitcoin Treasury in Bold Strategic Shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ZOOZ Power is electrifying markets with shareholder approval to channel nearly all fresh capital into a bold bitcoin treasury strategy, signaling aggressive conviction in digital assets. ZOOZ Power Gains Shareholder Approval for Bitcoin Treasury Reserve ZOOZ Power Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: ZOOZ), a dual-listed company that develops ultrafast power boosters for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/dual-listed-zooz-power-commits-to-bitcoin-treasury-in-bold-strategic-shift/

Dual-Listed ZOOZ Power Commits to Bitcoin Treasury in Bold Strategic Shift

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 11:32
ZOOZ Power is electrifying markets with shareholder approval to channel nearly all fresh capital into a bold bitcoin treasury strategy, signaling aggressive conviction in digital assets. ZOOZ Power Gains Shareholder Approval for Bitcoin Treasury Reserve ZOOZ Power Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: ZOOZ), a dual-listed company that develops ultrafast power boosters for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/dual-listed-zooz-power-commits-to-bitcoin-treasury-in-bold-strategic-shift/

BNB Market Cap Surpasses Accenture, Reaches $149 Billion

BNB Market Cap Surpasses Accenture, Reaches $149 Billion

TRX Tests $0.37, DOGE Rallies on ETF Hype, BlockDAG Presale Nears $600M! Which Is The Best Crypto to Buy Now?

TRX Tests $0.37, DOGE Rallies on ETF Hype, BlockDAG Presale Nears $600M! Which Is The Best Crypto to Buy Now?

The post TRX Tests $0.37, DOGE Rallies on ETF Hype, BlockDAG Presale Nears $600M! Which Is The Best Crypto to Buy Now? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tron (TRX), Dogecoin (DOGE), and BlockDAG (BDAG) are all commanding investor attention in September 2025, but for very different reasons. Tron sits at a technical crossroads, with its Mayer Multiple near 1.2x suggesting resilience, yet its ability to clear the $0.37 resistance remains uncertain.  Dogecoin, meanwhile, is once again headline-driven. The Dogecoin (DOGE) price surge is fueled by ETF speculation and whale accumulation, highlighting how institutional bets can ignite meme-coin volatility. But BlockDAG (BDAG) is telling a different story: no hype cycle, just raw momentum. With nearly $410M raised, 312K holders, 20K miners shipped, and a presale price still locked at $0.0013, BlockDAG is halfway to its $600M roadmap before even listing. For investors looking past fleeting pumps, the case is clear: only one project already looks like the best crypto for 2025. Will TRX Break $0.37 or is a Pullback Next? Tron (TRX) is holding firm near its long-term support, but the battle between bulls and bears is far from over. As of now, TRX is trading around $0.32, with the Mayer Multiple sitting at 1.2x, a level often tied to stability when compared with the 200-day moving average. This suggests downside risk is limited, though resistance at $0.37 remains the key test for momentum. On the derivatives side, activity has cooled sharply. Open interest has dropped, funding rates have turned negative, and traders appear less willing to take on leverage. Historically, these conditions can precede relief rallies if short positions start to unwind. For investors, the setup is one of cautious opportunity: the $0.317–$0.320 zone offers a buffer, but sustained moves above $0.37 are needed to confirm a breakout. Until then, TRX trades in a tight balance between stability and volatility. DOGE Volume Spikes on Institutional Interest Dogecoin (DOGE) is back in the spotlight on September 10, 2025,…
Attend Crypto Assets Conference 2026: Innovate Digital Finance Future

Attend Crypto Assets Conference 2026: Innovate Digital Finance Future

The post Attend Crypto Assets Conference 2026: Innovate Digital Finance Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Assets Conference 2026 Crypto Assets Conference 2026 Location: Frankfurt School of Finance & Management, Adickesallee 32-34, GermanyDate: Wed, Mar 25 – Wed, Mar 25, 2026Time: 10:00 AM – 07:30 PM (UTC+01:00) Central Europe Standard TimeEvent Type: Crypto ConferenceOfficial Website: https://www.crypto-assets-conference.de/ Event Overview The Crypto Assets Conference 2026 (#CAC26) returns on March 25, 2026, to spotlight the forefront of innovation across tokenization, institutional crypto adoption, stablecoins, and regulatory frameworks. With capital markets evolving and legal clarity progressing, this year’s event brings sharper focus to the intersections of digital assets and the real economy. Across two dynamic stages, CAC26A will delve into the evolving infrastructure enabling digital asset adoption at scale. Key sessions will explore the ECB trials, early activity under the EU’s DLT Pilot Regime, and the growing role of stablecoins in mainstream financial applications. From the tokenization of bonds and funds to cross-border payments and collateral management, the agenda is designed to examine the foundations of a more integrated and efficient digital capital market. Why Attend? Discover key innovations in tokenization and digital assets. Explore the latest trends in institutional crypto adoption. Gain insights into regulatory frameworks and their impact on digital markets. Network with over 550 in-person and 3,000 online attendees from the finance and blockchain industries. Key Highlights Speakers: TBA Sessions: Keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops Topics Covered: Tokenization, stablecoins, regulatory developments, digital capital markets Special Features: Networking opportunities, interactive panels, and exclusive insights into the future of digital finance FAQs What is Crypto Assets Conference 2026?A leading conference focusing on the innovation and integration of digital assets within the broader financial ecosystem. When and where is it held?Wed, Mar 25 – Wed, Mar 25, 2026, 10:00 AM – 07:30 PM, at Frankfurt School of Finance & Management, Adickesallee 32-34, Germany. Who should attend?Finance professionals, blockchain…
