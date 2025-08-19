Duolingo Embraces AI Without Job Cuts, CEO Confirms

TLDRs:

Duolingo CEO confirms AI integration won’t result in layoffs for full-time staff.

Contractors may see fluctuating numbers as AI handles temporary tasks more efficiently.

AI adoption allows employees to achieve more while preserving institutional knowledge.

Workers with AI skills experience wage premiums and career growth opportunities.

Duolingo, the US-based language learning platform, is moving forward with its AI-first strategy without reducing its full-time workforce.

CEO Luis von Ahn recently clarified that while artificial intelligence will change some job functions, it will not lead to layoffs among permanent staff. In a recent interview, von Ahn emphasized that AI is being used to augment employee productivity rather than replace human roles.

He added that AI will likely change how engineers work, enabling one person to accomplish more rather than reducing overall headcount.

Contractor Adjustments Reflect AI Efficiency

While full-time roles remain secure, Duolingo has been adjusting its use of contractors. The company relies on contractors for temporary tasks, and their numbers fluctuate depending on operational needs.

In 2024, the platform laid off roughly 10% of contractors, partly due to AI handling work previously assigned to temporary staff.

Von Ahn explained that AI allows teams to automate routine tasks, freeing employees to focus on higher-value work. This shift is intended to preserve institutional knowledge and maintain core capabilities, even as the company rapidly expands its AI-assisted content offerings.

Reshaping Workforce Structure

Duolingo’s approach reflects a broader trend across industries: AI is transforming work relationships rather than simply reducing headcount. By doubling its course offerings through AI-assisted creation, the platform has continued to hire full-time staff at prior rates.

The company’s “f-r-AI-days” initiative, where teams experiment with AI to improve efficiency, exemplifies how AI can enhance productivity without threatening core employment.

This strategy positions employees to handle more complex responsibilities while relying on AI for routine or variable tasks, maintaining both stability and innovation in the workforce.

AI Skills Drive Career Growth

The AI-first model also benefits employees by increasing the value of AI competencies. Research indicates that workers with AI skills command a 56% wage premium compared to those without.

Duolingo’s focus on integrating AI into workflows provides staff with opportunities to learn and apply these skills, translating into career advancement rather than displacement.

Von Ahn noted that initial backlash over the company’s AI strategy stemmed from a lack of context in his April memo. He reassured that the intent has always been to use AI thoughtfully, responsibly, and as a complement to human effort rather than a replacement.

That said, as Duolingo continues to embrace AI, the company demonstrates a model for integrating technology while preserving human roles. By balancing automation with human expertise, Duolingo aims to enhance productivity, expand offerings, and ensure employees benefit from evolving AI capabilities rather than being sidelined by them.

