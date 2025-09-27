Crypto news today: Netherlands Bitcoin reserve rumor proven false, SEC probes 200+ firms on crypto-treasuries, and 7RCC launches Bitcoin Carbon Credit ETF. BullZilla presale continues to surge.Crypto news today: Netherlands Bitcoin reserve rumor proven false, SEC probes 200+ firms on crypto-treasuries, and 7RCC launches Bitcoin Carbon Credit ETF. BullZilla presale continues to surge.

Dutch Bitcoin Reserve Debunked, SEC Tightens Grip, and Bitcoin Carbon Credit ETF Launches

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/27 03:45
BullZilla

Crypto investors woke up this week to a mixed bag of headlines. A viral claim about the Netherlands forming a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve was quickly debunked, while U.S. regulators turned up the heat on corporate crypto-treasury disclosures. At the same time, a Bitcoin Carbon Credit ETF emerged, blending ESG goals with Bitcoin exposure.

While institutions and regulators wrestle with policy and oversight, meme-fueled communities aren’t slowing down. BullZilla ($BZIL), now in Stage 4 of its presale, continues to attract retail attention with its Mutation Mechanism and five-figure ROI projections. The contrast couldn’t be clearer: compliance-driven corporate adoption on one side, speculative meme culture on the other.

Netherlands Strategic Bitcoin Reserve: Rumor Debunked

On September 25, crypto circles buzzed with “news” that Dutch lawmakers planned to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). The post went viral on X (then Twitter) but was marked with a Community Note explaining that it was fake.

chart735735

The mentioned video included Thierry Baudet, an opposition party political figure of the Forum for Democracy with an opposition party gaining only 3 out of 150 seats. Not only did Baudet not represent the voice of law makers, but the parliament had already rejected the concept. The rumor served as a reminder: in crypto, even outdated clips can spark market-wide excitement before facts catch up.

SEC and FINRA Target Corporate Treasury Bets

Across the Atlantic, U.S. regulators were dealing with more concrete issues. The SEC and FINRA launched inquiries into over 200 firms that announced Bitcoin and crypto-treasury strategies this year. Investigators are probing sharp stock price spikes before disclosures, raising questions of insider trading and selective leaks.

This wave of scrutiny, often dubbed the “MicroStrategy Effect,” reflects how companies rushed to emulate MicroStrategy’s 2020 bet on Bitcoin. But the timeline is shifting fast:

  • 2025 H2: Ongoing inquiries.
  • 2026: Possible enforcement or formal guidance.
  • 2027: Standardized market disclosure rules.

The message is clear: the SEC prioritizes market integrity, and companies chasing Bitcoin treasuries must tighten compliance or risk penalties.

Bitcoin Carbon Credit ETF: A Hybrid Approach

Meanwhile, ESG-focused innovation arrived with the Bitcoin Carbon Credit ETF by 7RCC. The ETF will put approximately 80% of Bitcoin and 20% of carbon credits, which will focus on providing crypto exposure to the investor and solving the climate issue.

These benefits are institutional appeal, diversification and easy accessibility by those who do not want to handle custody. Nevertheless, there are still challenges to overcome: volatility, the complexity of operations, and SEC approval are the problems that are not far away. The greenwashing aspect is also criticized where it is questioned whether the mining footprint of Bitcoin can be countered by carbon credits or not.

Green bonds, fossil fuel-free portfolios, clean energy ETFs, and similar options are still possible to sustainability-minded investors. Nevertheless, the ETF is a significant experiment in the nexus of crypto and climate finance.

BullZilla Presale: Retail’s Speculative Edge

As regulators and institutions refine their strategies, BullZilla ($BZIL) reminds us of the other side of crypto, the meme-fueled retail surge. Currently priced at $0.00009241 in Stage 4 of its “Red Candle Buffet” phase, the project has sold over 29 billion tokens and raised more than $670,000.

BullZilla

BullZilla ($BZIL) Presale Snapshot

MetricValue
Current Stage4th, Red Candle Buffet
Current Price$0.00009241
Tokens Sold29 Billion+
Presale Raised$670,000+
Token Holders2,000+
ROI to Listing5,604%+
Early ROI1,500%+
Upcoming Price Surge+7.20%

BullZilla’s Mutation Mechanism ensures prices climb every $100,000 raised or every 48 hours, pushing urgency for buyers. Unlike ETFs or regulated corporate treasuries, BullZilla thrives on lore, community hype, and the promise of exponential returns.

BullZilla

Conclusion: Two Paths, One Future

The week’s headlines show crypto’s split personality. On one side: rumors debunked, regulators cracking down, and institutional products like ESG ETFs. On the other: meme coins like Bull Zilla fueling retail FOMO and massive ROI dreams.

For investors, the balance is clear, navigate both sides carefully. Institutional adoption may build stability, while speculative plays provide high-risk, high-reward potential. Together, they define crypto’s evolving landscape.

BullZilla banner

For More Information: 

BZIL Official Website

Join BZIL Telegram Channel

Follow BZIL on X  (Formerly Twitter)

Frequently Asked Questions About Bitcoin Reserve and BUllZilla Presale

Did the Netherlands create a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve?

No, the claim was false and based on an old video. Lawmakers voted against the proposal.

Why are U.S. regulators investigating crypto-treasuries?

The SEC and FINRA suspect insider trading and selective disclosure around company announcements.

What is the Bitcoin Carbon Credit ETF?

It’s a hybrid fund by 7RCC combining Bitcoin exposure with carbon credits for ESG appeal.

What risks does the ETF face?

Volatility, regulatory hurdles, operational complexity, and accusations of greenwashing.

How does BullZilla differ from ETFs?

BullZilla is a meme-driven presale with speculative tokenomics, while ETFs target institutions with compliance and ESG narratives.

What is the “MicroStrategy Effect”?

It refers to companies emulating MicroStrategy’s early Bitcoin treasury play.

What alternatives exist for green-conscious investors?

Options include green bonds, sustainable ETFs, and fossil fuel–free portfolios.

Glossary

  • SBR: Strategic Bitcoin Reserve proposal in the Netherlands.
  • SEC: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
  • FINRA: Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.
  • MicroStrategy Effect: Corporate rush into Bitcoin treasuries.
  • ESG: Environmental, Social, Governance investment criteria.
  • Carbon Credits: Tradeable permits offsetting emissions.
  • ETF: Exchange-Traded Fund traded on stock markets.
  • Greenwashing: Misleading sustainability claims.
  • Meme Coin: Crypto driven by culture and speculation.
  • Mutation Mechanism: BullZilla’s presale price escalation model.

Keywords

Crypto News: Netherlands Bitcoin Reserve, SEC crypto scrutiny, Bitcoin Carbon Credit ETF
Regulation: SEC, FINRA, MicroStrategy effect, compliance, insider trading
Investing: ESG ETF, Bitcoin, carbon credits, sustainable investing
Meme Coins: BullZilla presale, mutation mechanism, top meme coin ROI

Article Summary

The crypto news of this week feature hype and regulation. A fake news story that the Netherlands intended to open a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve was disproven, which demonstrates the speed at which fake news can be propagated. In the meantime, SEC and FINRA started to investigate more than 200 American companies on insider trading based on crypto-treasury plans, which is an indication of stricter regulations by 2027. At the innovation level, 7RCC launched the Bitcoin Carbon Credit ETF, which provides an ESG-friendly exposure with volatility and regulatory risks. BullZilla (BZIL), on the contrary, is a successful speculative meme coin presale with ROI of over 5,600% and a thriving business. Combined, these narratives demonstrate that crypto is caught between institutionalization, sustainability scripts, and hype amongst retailers.

Disclaimer

The article is informational in nature and it is not financial advice. Cryptocurrencies and pre sale tokens are risky investments that may lead to the loss of the entire capital. Never take investment decisions without personally researching or seeking the services of a licensed advisor.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4

Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4

The post Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto prices will likely be spurred by crypto market structure legislation, stablecoins and a flood of exchange-traded products (ETP) in the fourth quarter, analysts told Cointelegraph, after assets tied to digital treasuries dominated over the last quarter. In a report released on Thursday, crypto asset manager Grayscale’s research team said that crypto market structure legislation in the US, the CLARITY Act, represents “comprehensive financial services legislation,” and could be “a catalyst for deeper integration with the traditional financial services industry.” Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of a generic listing standard for commodity-based ETPs could also spark inflows because it increases the “number of crypto assets accessible to US investors.” The researchers also said “crypto assets should be expected to benefit from Fed rate cuts,” with the Federal Reserve slashing rates for the first time since last year on Sept. 17, with more possibly on the way. Although JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon cast doubt on more rate cuts, and said on Monday that he thinks the Fed will have a hard time cutting the interest rate unless inflation drops.  Source: Grayscale Stablecoin chains could emerge as winners this quarter Speaking to Cointelegraph, Edward Carroll, head of markets at crypto and blockchain investment firm MHC Digital Group, said he expects stablecoin growth to be a key driver of returns in Q4. US President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law in July. It’s aimed at establishing clear rules for payment stablecoins, but is still awaiting final regulations before implementation. “This should be positive medium- to long-term for any chain being used for stables, Ethereum, SOL, Tron, BNB, Eth layer 2s, but more fundamentally to the companies building and providing the products to market,” Carroll said. At the same time, he predicts institutional applications of tokenization will start to gain…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011984-29.41%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03298+6.25%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.0146+16.71%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 04:18
Partager
New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns

New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns

The post New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 26 September 2025 | 22:00 Join the $HUGS whitelist today, a new crypto presale memecoin with staking, NFTs, charity, and 1000x return potential for early supporters.  If you’re watching for the next big move in crypto, look beyond charts and token tickers, and start looking at culture. That’s exactly where $HUGS, the official memecoin of the Milk & Mocha universe, is carving out its space. Currently in its early access phase, $HUGS is rapidly becoming the new crypto presale memecoin that not only captures hearts but could also generate 1000x returns for early supporters. Unlike most memecoins that rely on short-term hype or influencer cycles, $HUGS enters the market with something no other token can replicate: emotional equity. With Milk & Mocha already commanding millions of loyal fans globally, across social media, merchandise, and licensed products, $HUGS is not starting from zero. It’s transforming a well-loved IP into a participatory, gamified, on-chain economy. And it’s doing it early. The whitelist is now open, and it’s unlike anything typical presales offer. There’s no KYC. No wallet cap. No max allocation. No region blocking. It’s inclusive, frictionless, and ready for global access. All that’s needed is an email address to secure a spot. While other projects complicate entry, $HUGS simplifies it, and that accessibility is part of what makes it so viral-ready. Presale pricing begins at just $0.0002, and each of the 40 rounds increases price while burning any unsold tokens. The earlier you enter, the more you secure, and the stronger the deflationary curve becomes over time. By Stage 40, a token that cost $0.0002 will be worth over 11x more. The math? A $100 purchase in Stage 1 gives 500,000 tokens. By final stage valuations, that’s $23,292, implying a 1000x return before listings even begin. That doesn’t factor…
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001214+2.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011984-29.41%
Movement
MOVE$0.1114+2.10%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 03:50
Partager
Bitcoin Drops 12% From $124K Peak: Healthy Pullback or the First Crack in the Bull Market?

Bitcoin Drops 12% From $124K Peak: Healthy Pullback or the First Crack in the Bull Market?

Analysts warn that the real danger for Bitcoin (BTC) only starts below $109K.
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001761-4.29%
RealLink
REAL$0.06492+8.18%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,383.94+0.01%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/09/27 04:11
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4

New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns

Bitcoin Drops 12% From $124K Peak: Healthy Pullback or the First Crack in the Bull Market?

Meme Coin Presale 2025: MoonBull Presale Live Now With Huge 24,000% ROI and 95% APY, While Turbo and Popcat Join the Bull Run

We’re not being as forward-looking as normal