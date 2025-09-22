PANews reported on September 22nd that dYdX stated in its official blog that the dYdX community has recently expressed concerns about the discontinuation of support for the wethDYDX smart contract (referred to as the "cross-chain bridge"). Due to governance results, support for the cross-chain bridge officially ended in June 2025. The dYdX Foundation hopes to further clarify the governance process that led to this result and the role of the foundation in the ecosystem. Discontinuing support for the cross-chain bridge is a formal governance decision made by the dYdX community. Although the role of the foundation is to support governance, education, and coordination, it does not act as a liquidity provider or a unilateral decision-maker. Any subsequent actions must be initiated by the community itself to ensure that dYdX remains decentralized.PANews reported on September 22nd that dYdX stated in its official blog that the dYdX community has recently expressed concerns about the discontinuation of support for the wethDYDX smart contract (referred to as the "cross-chain bridge"). Due to governance results, support for the cross-chain bridge officially ended in June 2025. The dYdX Foundation hopes to further clarify the governance process that led to this result and the role of the foundation in the ecosystem. Discontinuing support for the cross-chain bridge is a formal governance decision made by the dYdX community. Although the role of the foundation is to support governance, education, and coordination, it does not act as a liquidity provider or a unilateral decision-maker. Any subsequent actions must be initiated by the community itself to ensure that dYdX remains decentralized.

dYdX Clarification: The suspension of the wethDYDX cross-chain bridge was a decision made by community governance, not by the foundation alone.

Par : PANews
2025/09/22 18:22
PANews reported on September 22nd that dYdX stated in its official blog that the dYdX community has recently expressed concerns about the discontinuation of support for the wethDYDX smart contract (referred to as the "cross-chain bridge"). Due to governance results, support for the cross-chain bridge officially ended in June 2025. The dYdX Foundation hopes to further clarify the governance process that led to this result and the role of the foundation in the ecosystem. Discontinuing support for the cross-chain bridge is a formal governance decision made by the dYdX community. Although the role of the foundation is to support governance, education, and coordination, it does not act as a liquidity provider or a unilateral decision-maker. Any subsequent actions must be initiated by the community itself to ensure that dYdX remains decentralized.

