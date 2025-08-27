dYdX Labs Takes Perpetual Trading to Telegram with Aggressive Expansion Strategy

TLDR

dYdX Labs has launched a strategic transformation aimed at reshaping its presence in decentralized trading. The protocol’s core development arm, formerly dYdX Trading, now operates under the name dYdX Labs. This move aligns with its objective to expand trading accessibility across platforms, particularly within Telegram.

Telegram Integration to Revolutionize Perpetual Trading

dYdX Labs has confirmed the September launch of a new Telegram-based trading experience through its Pocket Protector acquisition. This feature enables users to trade perpetual swaps directly within the messaging app, simplifying access and engagement. By introducing mobile-first capabilities, dYdX strengthens its position against centralized exchanges.

dYdX Labs aims to improve social trading and integrate performance with community participation. It plans to support login via Apple and Google accounts, removing the need for seed phrases. This update will streamline the onboarding process and broaden the platform’s global reach.

The protocol has also introduced staking-linked fee discounts and partner incentives. Protocol partners can now earn up to 50% of generated fees, while token stakers benefit from reduced costs. This initiative highlights dYdX’s efforts to create long-term, community-aligned growth.

Performance Gains and Broader Adoption Fuel Growth

Recent upgrades across the dYdX protocol have led to significant improvements in reliability and user experience. Since April 2025, API performance increased by 98%, aiding programmatic trading and third-party integrations. Enhanced mobile and web interfaces have boosted trading activity by over 50%.

The platform also rolled out free, instant deposits across Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, Avalanche, and Base. Deposits exceeding $100 are now processed without fees, removing a significant entry barrier for DeFi users. These improvements aim to address long-standing issues like latency and cost in decentralized trading.

The Builder Codes initiative has also shown early success. It allows any wallet to integrate with dYdX perpetuals and earn a share of volume. Crypto.com alone drove over $75 million in volume through this integration.

Future Features to Expand Market Reach

dYdX Labs will introduce spot trading capabilities using the infrastructure from Pocket Protector. This feature will support Solana at launch and later expand to additional blockchains. It marks a move toward broader asset support, including real-world assets like stocks.

The roadmap includes plans to support USDT, Solana, and fiat deposits. These options will complement existing Ethereum and USDC support, increasing user flexibility. A built-in token swap feature between DYDX and USDC will also be available via the Osmosis platform.

dYdX Labs has positioned itself to capitalize on rising interest in decentralized exchanges. By focusing on access, experience, and token utility, it aims to lead the transition from centralized to onchain platforms. The company will continue providing roadmap updates to maintain transparency and community alignment.

dYdX remains focused on rapid execution, integrated experiences, and a community-first approach. Its Telegram integration and performance upgrades mark a strong push into mainstream DeFi adoption. With a bold strategy in motion, dYdX Labs is targeting leadership in the decentralized financial trading space.

The post dYdX Labs Takes Perpetual Trading to Telegram with Aggressive Expansion Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.