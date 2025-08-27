dYdX Unveils 2025 Roadmap With Telegram Trading and Spot Market Expansion

2025/08/27
Altcoins Fintech

Decentralized exchange dYdX has rolled out its vision for 2025, introducing a series of upgrades that aim to make the platform more accessible, social, and versatile.

The headline feature is Telegram-based trading, set to go live in September 2025. After purchasing a Pocket Protector, users will be able to connect their dYdX accounts to the messaging app and execute trades directly — a move designed to bring DeFi closer to everyday communication tools.

Key Features on the Horizon

According to the roadmap, dYdX plans to deliver several innovations over the next year:

  • Social Login: Users will be able to sign in through Google, Apple, or Passkey, with instant deposits supported.
  • Batch Orders: Advanced order types such as Scale and TWAP will allow traders to break large orders into smaller parts.
  • Fee Sharing: Liquidity partners could earn up to 50% of protocol fees.
  • Staking Incentives: DYDX holders who stake tokens will gain access to discounted trading fees.
  • Osmosis Integration: USDC-DYDX swaps and staking will be supported through the dYdX web app.
  • Performance Upgrades: Faster order placement, cancellation, and processing are on the way.

Expanding Beyond Perpetuals

While dYdX built its reputation around perpetual trading, the roadmap shows plans to diversify. Spot trading will be introduced, starting with Solana pairs, alongside USDT, fiat, and Solana deposit options. The exchange also intends to explore perpetual products linked to real-world assets (RWA), signaling an ambition to push DeFi into new territory.

Setting the Stage for 2025

By combining usability improvements, stronger incentives for liquidity providers, and new product lines, dYdX is aiming to position itself as a next-generation decentralized exchange. If executed, the roadmap could make the platform one of the most accessible and versatile venues in DeFi, bridging the gap between traditional traders and Web3-native communities.

Source: https://coindoo.com/dydx-unveils-2025-roadmap-with-telegram-trading-and-spot-market-expansion/

