Early 2025 MTV VMAs Red Carpet Arrivals Include Doja Cat, Ricky Martin

2025/09/08 07:43
ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Doja Cat attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Getty Images for MTV

Stars including Doja Cat, Ricky Martin and the voice stars of KPop Demon Hunters are among the early red carpet arrivals at Sunday’s 2025 MTV Video Music Awards celebration in New York.

The 2025 MTV VMAs will begin airing live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from UBS Arena on Long Island on CBS and Paramount+ Premium. The action gets underway an hour earlier, though, with a red carpet pre-show on several cable and satellite outlets.

The 2025 MTV VMAs will be hosted by rap icon and NCIS franchise star LL Cool J and will feature live performances by Lady Gaga, who is up for a leading 12 MTV VMA nominations. Other artists scheduled to perform include Sabrina Carpenter, Alex Warren, Doja Cat, Post Malone, Conan Gray, Jelly Roll and Busta Rhymes.

The 2025 MTV VMAs is being hosted by rap legend LL Cool J. See photos below of some of the early red carpet arrivals to the celebration.

Note: This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more photos are the stars arrive at the 2025 MTV VMAs.

ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: (L-R) Lara Raj, Megan, Manon, Sophia, Daniela and Yoonchae of KATSEYE attend the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

Getty Images for MTV

Lara Raj, Megan, Manon, Sophia, Daniela and Yoonchae of KATSEYE posed on the red carpet at the 2025 MTV VMAs. KATSEYE is performing during the 2025 MTV VMA red carpet pre-show.

Ricky Martin at the MTV Video Music Awards 2025 held at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Billboard via Getty Images

Pop star Ricky Martin walked the red carpet for the 2025 MTV VMAs. Martin is being honored at Sunday night’s celebration with MTV’s first Latin Icon Award.

ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Doja Cat attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

Getty Images for MTV

Rap star and singer Doja Cat arrives at the 2025 MTV VMAs. Doja Cat will be performing during the main ceremony Sunday evening.

ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: (L-R) Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow attend the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

WireImage

The Hunting Wives stars Malin Ackerman and Brittany Snow arrive on the red carpet at the 2025 MTV VMAs.

ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: (L-R) Audrey Nuna, EJAE, and REI AMI attend the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Getty Images for MTV

KPop Demon Hunters voice stars and singers Audrey Nuna, EJAE, and REI AMI posed for photos on the red carpet for the 2025 MTV VMAs.

