Early Entrants Secure 20% Bonus as Bitfrac Token Presale Moves Through Stage 2 at $0.024

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/16 21:30
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1724+2.49%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01373+1.85%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01811-4.23%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000425--%

Bitfrac has advanced its token presale into Stage 2, recording over $4 million raised while positioning investors for possible 4X returns. In a development that has never been seen before, the project merges traditional bond investing with crypto mining, offering legally asset-backed tokens that represent fractional ownership in industrial mining infrastructure. At the current stage of its token presale, 1 BFT is priced at $0.024, with 54% of allocations already filled.

Stage 2 Token Presale Progress and Investor Incentives

As of the current market update, Stage 2 of the token presale remains open for a limited time before the stage invites another price, with $1.2M already accumulated from a $3.5 million target. 

To make the ongoing token presale more interesting before a gaining spree, Early entrants using code BFT20 can secure a 20% bonus. Investors have been drawn to Bitfrac’s model of combining crypto mining profits with asset-backed security, creating a hybrid between digital and real-world ownership.

Since launching its Stage 1 round at $0.017, Bitfrac has attracted more than 2,000 participants who now earn passive income from Bitcoin mining. The project reports potential 4X returns within 12 months, supported by high-capacity mining operations and transparent on-chain verification of assets.

Unique Market Position

Unlike traditional mining investments, Bitfrac stands in a unique way as it enables fractional ownership of mining equipment and facilities, removing the high entry costs often seen in the sector. The platform’s AI-powered dashboard records earnings while maintaining transparency on asset status. Each token presale participant gains direct profit distribution rights, governance voting power, and priority access to facilities.

The project uses its own Bitfrac Token (BFT) to connect investors with mining operations, hence a reliable way of transactions. With 400 million tokens allocated to presale, investors receive monthly Bitcoin distributions beginning in November 2025. A buyback and burn mechanism also reduces circulating supply, designed to strengthen long-term value.

Market Opportunity and Revenue Structure

Bitfrac positions itself within a growing mining industry projected to surpass $7 billion by 2027. Current mining operations target a 2.5 EH/s capacity, producing an estimated 8.2 BTC daily. Monthly net profit is projected at $14.2 million, supplemented by $892,000 in hosting fees. Combined, this brings revenue potential of $15.1 million per month.

The token presale provides investors with direct access to these profits while legal compliance ensures security. All equipment and property are held in trust by a registered entity, with smart contracts managing ownership rights.

With stage 2 advancing at $0.024 per token, Bitfrac continues to expand participation in its token presale. Early investors can claim a 20% bonus before the four-day deadline. The project’s model of fractional mining ownership, combined with asset-backed security and monthly profit distribution, positions Bitfrac as a distinct participant in the ongoing cycle of crypto presales.

More Details:

Website: https://bitfrac.com/
Telegram: t.me/BitFracCommunity
X: https://x.com/BitFracProtocol
WhitePaper: https://bitfrac.com/docs/bitfrac-whitepaper.pdf 

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

PANews reported on September 16 that according to CoinDesk, Donald Trump has filed a $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, claiming that its reporting damaged his personal reputation, business, Truth Social and the $TRUMP crypto project.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.582+1.40%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 22:08
Partager
Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

The Federal Reserve’s big decision is coming on Wednesday, when Chair Jerome Powell will confirm if the US central bank has made its first interest rate cut since 2024. Futures markets have already priced in a 25 basis point reduction, which would bring the federal funds target range to between 4.00% and 4.25%.  In the […]
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0922+12.49%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 22:09
Partager
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001713+0.88%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
AaveToken
AAVE$292.9-1.44%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Airwallex founder says it’s time to short Circle

Polygon schedules network upgrade to support growing demand for stablecoins