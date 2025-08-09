Early Ethereum whales are backing this ETH crypto to turn $425 into $42.5k in 2025

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/09 04:00
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Ethereum whales eye Little Pepe at $0.0018, chasing potential 16,721% gains by 2026.

Table of Contents

  • Ethereum: Still strong, but Gains will be slower
  • Little Pepe: The Ethereum-backed memecoin with real utility
  • Why LILPEPE might do better than Ethereum in 2025
  • How to sign up for the LILPEPE presale
  • Ethereum or LILPEPE? This could be a smarter bet for 2025
Summary
  • Ethereum whales back LILPEPE, a memecoin with strong tech and big growth potential.
  • LILPEPE presale hits $15n, aiming for 16721% gains with Layer-2 tech and meme power.
  • The token offers secure launches, Layer-2 speed, and investor buzz.

Even today, Ethereum (ETH) remains one of the world’s most potent and advanced cryptocurrencies. The long-term outlook for Ethereum has been better than ever since the rise of DeFi and NFTs, and their subsequent adoption by institutions.

However, there isn’t much room for short-term growth, given its large market cap, so early investors are looking for faster gains elsewhere. That’s why many Ethereum whales are now backing Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a meme coin that acts like Ethereum did when it broke out in 2017.

At just $0.0018 in Stage 9 of its presale, LILPEPE is getting much attention because it could make investors up to 16721% more money by 2026.

Ethereum: Still strong, but Gains will be slower

At the moment, Ethereum is valued at approximately $3,900. This is due to institutional interest, the Ethereum 2.0 upgrade, and the evolving DeFi space. In the long run, Ethereum will continue to increase as it has good fundamentals and a developed community.

Analysts feel that Ethereum can only go to around 5000 and 6000 by the end of 2025, mainly due to the decongestion of the network and more dApps moving to Layer 2s. Nonetheless, the short-term gains of Ethereum are low because its value is well over $420 billion.

Much money would have to come in to get a 96x gain, as expected for LILPEPE. That’s why even experienced Ethereum investors are looking for early-stage gems with a better chance of going up.

Little Pepe: The Ethereum-backed memecoin with real utility

Little Pepe isn’t just another memecoin that wants to ride the waves of popularity. The Pepe Pump Pad is a launchpad for memecoins that offers secure token launches with anti-rug-pull protection and locked liquidity.

It has a growing community, technical fundamentals, and a unique platform. That means LILPEPE is more than just a meme; it’s also a tool for builders in the crypto world.

LILPEPE is currently in Stage 9 of its presale, and it has already raised more than $15 million. The project is getting much attention now that Ethereum whales and retail investors are involved.

LILPEPE is different from SHIB or DOGE because it has a strong tech infrastructure, like a fast and cheap Layer-2 blockchain for real use cases and meme-driven marketing. This makes LILPEPE a strong investment option for 2025 and beyond. In the short term, it could outperform older memecoins and altcoins.

Why LILPEPE might do better than Ethereum in 2025

The fundamentals of Ethereum are good, and this cryptocurrency is too large to earn a profit in the short term. LILPEPE, on the other hand, remains very young.

Because the market cap is so small, new buyers have a much bigger effect on price action. This is one of the main reasons analysts say LILPEPE could turn a $425 investment into more than $42,500 next year.

Here’s what makes LILPEPE stand out in the market right now:

Low Market Cap Benefit: It is easier for the value to rise when small amounts of money come in.

Layer-2 Blockchain: Transactions are quick and cheap.

Pepe Pump Pad: A safe place for meme makers to start projects

Supported by ETH Whales: Early investors in Ethereum see signs of growth that they are used to seeing.

Stage 9 Pricing: The entry point is still very low at $0.0018.

How to sign up for the LILPEPE presale

Follow these simple steps to get in before the price goes up:

Get MetaMask or Trust Wallet on your phone.

  • Put ETH or USDT in your wallet.
  • Go to LILPEPE’s official website.
  • Connect a wallet and complete token purchase.

The price of LILPEPE goes up after each presale stage. That means that people who buy the token early will get the most out of it when it hits the best exchanges.

Ethereum or LILPEPE? This could be a smarter bet for 2025

Ethereum is still a good long-term investment, but LILPEPE is getting much attention for its short-term growth. LILPEPE is shaping up to be the crypto breakout of 2025 because it has 96 times the potential, real utility, backing from Ethereum whales, and memecoin virality. Those who already own ETH or are new to crypto, getting in on LILPEPE early this year might be the best thing you do.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
