Earth’ Season 1 Finale Begin? How To Watch

Teaser poster image for “Alien: Earth.” FX/HULU

Alien: Earth, the first TV series in the Alien franchise, wraps up this week. What time does it begin streaming and where?

Created by Noah Hawley (Fargo, Legion), Alien: Earth kicked off its eight-episode season with Episodes 1 and 2 on Aug. 12. The summary for the series reads, “When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, Wendy (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s Alien: Earth.

“In the year 2120, the Earth is governed by five corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold. In this Corporate Era, cyborgs (humans with both biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (humanoid robots with artificial intelligence) exist alongside humans.

“But the game is changed when the wunderkind Founder and CEO of Prodigy Corporation unlocks a new technological advancement: hybrids (humanoid robots infused with human consciousness). The first hybrid prototype named ‘Wendy’ marks a new dawn in the race for immortality. After Weyland-Yutani’s spaceship collides into Prodigy City, Wendy and the other hybrids encounter mysterious life forms more terrifying than anyone could have ever imagined.”

Alien: Earth also stars Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, Adrian Edmondson, David Rysdahl, Essie Davis, Lily Newmark, Erana James, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Kit Young, Diêm Camille, Moe Bar-El and Sandra Yi Sencindiver.

Titled The Real Monsters, the eighth episode of Alien: Earth — which is also the Season 1 finale — will begin on FX on cable/satellite and streaming on Hulu on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

For viewers who don’t subscribe to Hulu, the streaming platform is $9.99 per month with ads and $18.99 per month without ads. In addition, Hulu is available in a bundling package with Disney+ and Max for $16.99 per month with ads and $29.99 per month without ads.

What Do Critics And Audiences Think Of ‘Alien: Earth’?

Alien: Earth is a big hit with Rotten Tomatoes critics, who have collectively given the series a 95% “fresh” rating based on 170 reviews.

The RT Critics Consensus for the series reads, “Stylistically bold and scary as hell, Noah Hawley’s Alien: Earth transplants the Xenomorph mythos into the television medium with its cinematic grandeur intact while staking out a unique identity of its own.”

Audiences, meanwhile, have given Alien: Earth a 70% “fresh” score on RT’s Popcornmeter based on 1,000-plus verified user ratings.

