EasyJet founder aims to slash cryptocurrency trading fees with new platform EasyBitcoin

PANews reported on September 8th that according to Bloomberg, EasyJet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou is attempting to significantly cut fees in a burgeoning industry: cryptocurrency trading. His company, EasyGroup Ltd, will launch EasyBitcoin this month after reaching a brand licensing agreement with the regulated trading platform Uphold. He stated that EasyGroup will provide marketing funds.

EasyBitcoin is the latest business launched by the Monegasque entrepreneur under the "easy" brand, which encompasses gyms, hotels, storage, coffee shops, and even pet travel. His first "easy" business was easyJet, which he founded in 1995, inspired by Southwest Airlines. He resigned from the board of directors in 2010 in protest of easyJet's strategy, but his family remains the company's largest shareholder, holding a 15% stake.