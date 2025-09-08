The post EasyJet Founder Launches Bitcoin Company appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Billionaire Stelios Haji-Ioannou, the owner of EasyJet, has announced the launch of his own Bitcoin company called EasyBitcoin. He believes that former President Trump’s second election has made Bitcoin “completely mainstream,” greatly increasing its acceptance. Stelios aims to bring the same low-cost, accessible approach that made EasyJet successful to the crypto trading world, offering users a simpler and more affordable way to trade Bitcoin. This new venture marks a major expansion of his business portfolio.
