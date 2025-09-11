The EasyGroup, best known for creating the budget airline EasyJet, has moved into cryptocurrency with the launch of easyBitcoin.app. This new platform is designed to make Bitcoin ownership straightforward and affordable, taking inspiration from the low-cost, accessible business model that made EasyJet famous.
Rather than going it alone, EasyGroup has teamed up with Uphold, a leading crypto wallet infrastructure provider. The partnership ensures that the app is backed by a well-known platform with the ability to handle buying, selling, and holding bitcoin securely.
Users are offered benefits such as a 1 percent welcome bonus on recurring purchases, 2 percent rewards for long-term holders, and interest on US dollar balances paid in bitcoin, with FDIC insurance coverage on cash deposits.
At the moment, easyBitcoin.app is limited to customers in the United States. While EasyGroup has plans to expand its offering in the UK in late 2025, international users will have to wait for access. That leaves plenty of opportunity for other wallets and services to step in and provide crypto solutions to a broader audience.
EasyGroup’s expansion into cryptocurrency comes with added scrutiny. Five years ago, EasyJet experienced a major data breach that exposed the personal information of millions of customers. That incident is a reminder of how important strong digital security is in financial services, especially in crypto. EasyGroup will need to demonstrate that it has learned from past mistakes and can protect user funds and data effectively.
The launch of easyBitcoin.app shows how far cryptocurrency has come in attracting mainstream brands. For beginners, it provides a simple way to buy and hold bitcoin with clear rewards. But its limited reach and single-asset focus leave gaps that more experienced investors will quickly notice.
Users outside the US cannot yet take part, and many will prefer wallets that already provide global access. Security is also top of mind in crypto, and platforms with a track record of strong protection have an edge in winning trust. Beyond that, investors often look for more than just bitcoin. They want staking, multi-asset support, and tools that let them do more with their digital wealth.
That is why many in the crypto community are turning toward alternatives that are secure, worldwide, offer multiple assets as well as being built for both beginners and advanced users.
Of all the options out there, Best Wallet stands out as the most well-rounded. First, it’s fully non-custodial, meaning no one except users have control over their private keys and assets. In a crypto industry plagued by cyberattacks, leaving your investments on exchanges exposes them to serious risks, as even the biggest platforms experience cracks in their security.
That alone explains why self-custodial wallets like Best Wallet are more critical than ever for better protection. Thankfully, the wallet has also integrated a no-KYC policy, meaning users won’t have their personal and financial data exposed to breaches, like the one that recently hit Coinbase.
And unlike other platforms that only apply no-KYC for basic trading, Best Wallet maintains it across the board. Users will be able to securely store, buy, and trade their crypto holdings without submitting themselves for identity verification – no lengthy forms, email sign-ups, nothing.
Another defining feature that makes Best Wallet a go-to choice for those seeking the best easyBitcoin and Uphold wallet alternatives is its multichain capability. With plans to support over 60 blockchains, Best Wallet is on track to deliver a well-rounded crypto experience to all users.
The plan is to achieve this goal through a series of updates, with previous rollouts already reflecting this direction. In fact, the latest update, v2.10, released earlier last month, introduced support for Solana and SOL-based tokens, expanding a multichain lineup that already includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and Base.
This multichain focus ensures that users can find plenty of high-yield staking opportunities, execute swaps seamlessly, and manage their assets with minimal friction.
Where Best Wallet also positions itself as one of the standout easyBitcoin and Uphold wallet alternatives is through its “Upcoming Tokens” tool, which provides early access to promising cryptocurrencies across different blockchains, giving investors a rare chance to secure significant returns.
Influential crypto analysts like ClayBro have positively reviewed this feature, describing it as the best way to find new tokens easily in 2025.
Download Best Wallet
This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.