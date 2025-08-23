ECB Evaluates Public Blockchain for Digital Euro Initiative

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 20:46
U
U$0.0145-1.89%
Capverse
CAP$0.06573-4.08%
Movement
MOVE$0.1326+0.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022157+1.84%
Wink
LIKE$0.012872+7.25%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06129+5.72%
Key Points:
  • ECB explores public blockchains for digital euro post-US stablecoin law.
  • No final decision on public blockchain integration.
  • Global CBDC trend influences EU’s technological considerations.

The European Central Bank is reevaluating its digital euro approach, considering public blockchains like Ethereum or Solana, following new regulations, with no final decisions as of August 23, 2025.

This reflects shifting regulatory dynamics, possibly impacting blockchain adoption and stability, while active engagement continues to shape future digital currency developments.

ECB’s Blockchain Consideration and Regulatory Implications

European Central Bank (ECB) officials reported on August 23, 2025, the consideration of public blockchains such as Ethereum or Solana for the digital euro, previously expected to run on a private blockchain due to privacy concerns. This reconsideration follows the passing of the U.S. stablecoin bill.

In response to technological shifts, the ECB’s tentative plans could elevate institutional interest in platforms like Ethereum and Solana. The ECB intends to decide on digital euro technology by October 2025 while involving stakeholders from various market sectors. Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, remarked, “The dialogue with stakeholders is essential to understanding the needs of our citizens and ensuring that they can benefit from a digital euro, should we move forward with its implementation.”

Market observers note that ECB’s openness to decentralized ledger technology supports infrastructure tokens but could heighten regulatory scrutiny on digital currencies. No blockchain founders have commented on this through public channels as of now.

Global CBDC Trends and Ethereum’s Market Performance

Did you know? The EU, exploring CBDC issuance, joins nations like China and Nigeria. China’s e-CNY recorded $986 billion in transactions by June 2024, reflecting growing central bank digital currency interest worldwide.

As per CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,717.14 with a market cap of $569.39 billion. The 24-hour trading volume reached $79.08 billion, marking an 11.88% price increase within the same period. Over 60 days, ETH’s value surged 95.88%.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 12:34 UTC on August 23, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Research from the Coincu team highlights that the ECB’s exploration of public blockchain technology for a digital euro may influence global CBDC designs. The potential adoption of Ethereum or Solana could favor innovative payment networks and improve trust in digital asset systems.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/ecb-considers-public-blockchain-euro/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

ETHZilla Amends Sales Agreement for $10M ETH Acquisition

ETHZilla Amends Sales Agreement for $10M ETH Acquisition

The post ETHZilla Amends Sales Agreement for $10M ETH Acquisition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: ETHZilla amends securities sales agreement for $10 million. Focus on expanding Ethereum treasury. Signifies a growing trend among companies leveraging cryptocurrency. ETHZilla, a Nasdaq-listed Ethereum treasury company, has amended its securities sales agreement, enabling the sale of up to $10 million in common stock to bolster Ethereum purchases. This move signifies ETHZilla’s commitment to solidifying its Ethereum holdings, impacting market dynamics through strategic capital allocation and on-chain yield generation initiatives. ETHZilla’s $10M Move to Boost Ethereum Holdings ETHZilla Corporation, formerly 180 Life Sciences Corp., amended a securities sales agreement to raise up to $10 million through common stock sales. This action is aimed at expanding ETHZilla’s Ethereum treasury, underpinning its broader on-chain yield program. Executive Chairman McAndrew Rudisill emphasized the significance of utilizing ETH reserves to benefit shareholders through enhanced cash flow opportunities. “At ETHZilla we have put over $350 million in capital to work since the PIPE transaction we completed last week, and have executed on our strategy to rapidly build a differentiated Ethereum treasury vehicle. Importantly, we believe that this reserve of ETH will unlock cash flow for our shareholders as we seek to deliver on our on-chain yield generation program through our external asset manager Electric Capital.“ – Citation URL In the broader market, the amendment signifies a growing trend among traditional companies leveraging cryptocurrency to enhance their balance sheets. Though it is primarily a strategic financial move, market participants may closely watch for any shifts in Ethereum’s availability and potential liquidity changes within the trading ecosystem. Responses from industry leaders, or from key governmental or regulatory bodies, have not been documented specifically regarding this initiative. However, McAndrew Rudisill and CEO Blair Jordan emphasize the company’s alignment with regulatory compliance and shareholder value creation. Ethereum Price Surge Amid Institutional Crypto Strategies Did you know? ETHZilla’s…
Movement
MOVE$0.1324+0.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022165+1.69%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004396-4.66%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 21:40
Partager
What’s the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025? Right Early BTC Predictors Favor a New DeFi Crypto Over Top Projects Now

What’s the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025? Right Early BTC Predictors Favor a New DeFi Crypto Over Top Projects Now

When Bitcoin (BTC) first surfaced, only a few analysts dared to predict its rise while most dismissed it as a fad. Those same early voices that identified BTC’s potential are now drawing attention to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a DeFi protocol that blends real-world lending mechanics, stablecoin innovation, and a presale track record that is already [...] The post What’s the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025? Right Early BTC Predictors Favor a New DeFi Crypto Over Top Projects Now appeared first on Blockonomi.
RealLink
REAL$0.05606+2.78%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,740.95-1.63%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001738-0.17%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/08/23 20:50
Partager
Stablecoin A7A5 loses Ruble peg after U.S. and the U.K. sanctions

Stablecoin A7A5 loses Ruble peg after U.S. and the U.K. sanctions

Kyrgyz-issued stablecoin A7A5 lost its peg to the Russian ruble after it was targeted with sweeping new sanctions by the U.S. and the U.K.
Sidekick
K$0.2106-2.81%
U
U$0.0145-1.89%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/23 21:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

ETHZilla Amends Sales Agreement for $10M ETH Acquisition

What’s the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025? Right Early BTC Predictors Favor a New DeFi Crypto Over Top Projects Now

Stablecoin A7A5 loses Ruble peg after U.S. and the U.K. sanctions

SkyBridge Capital Founder Predicts Solana to Surpass Ethereum

ETHZilla plans to raise $10 billion through a rights offering to support continued ETH purchases