ECB Executive Member: Digital Euro may be launched in mid-2029

PANews reported on September 23 that according to Bloomberg, Piero Cipollone, a member of the European Central Bank's Executive Board, said that with the intensification of efforts to promote the implementation of the digital euro project, the digital euro is expected to become a reality in 2029. Last week, the eurozone finance ministers reached an agreement on setting limits on customer holdings. Cipollone considered this a "major breakthrough" and saw momentum for development. On Tuesday, he said at the Bloomberg Financial Future event that discussions at the member state level were going smoothly and that mid-2029 might be a reasonable launch date. The biggest obstacle at present is that the European Parliament needs legislative support. After submitting a progress report on October 24, members will have six weeks to propose amendments and another five months for discussion. The parliament's position may be known by early May. Cipollone also said that an overall guideline, that is, an agreement between member states, should be reached before the end of the year.PANews reported on September 23 that according to Bloomberg, Piero Cipollone, a member of the European Central Bank's Executive Board, said that with the intensification of efforts to promote the implementation of the digital euro project, the digital euro is expected to become a reality in 2029. Last week, the eurozone finance ministers reached an agreement on setting limits on customer holdings. Cipollone considered this a "major breakthrough" and saw momentum for development. On Tuesday, he said at the Bloomberg Financial Future event that discussions at the member state level were going smoothly and that mid-2029 might be a reasonable launch date. The biggest obstacle at present is that the European Parliament needs legislative support. After submitting a progress report on October 24, members will have six weeks to propose amendments and another five months for discussion. The parliament's position may be known by early May. Cipollone also said that an overall guideline, that is, an agreement between member states, should be reached before the end of the year.

ECB Executive Member: Digital Euro may be launched in mid-2029

Par : PANews
2025/09/23 23:42
