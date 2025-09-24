The post ECB executive says inflation risks are balanced appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Central Bank (ECB) Executive Board member Piero Cipollone says price pressures are under control and sees no immediate need to adjust rates. Speaking to reporters, he argued that Europe’s economy has held up well, even with trade-related uncertainty weighing on it. He commented, “We think that the risks of inflation are very balanced. We are in a good place. I mean, we are right on target. We will be close to the target for the next two years.” ECB is still assessing expectations and information before the December meeting With inflation back at 2% and the euro-area economy still growing despite pressure from higher US tariffs, the ECB seems comfortable keeping rates steady for now. Christine Lagarde, for her part, has avoided speaking on the balance of risks for inflation. However, while another rate cut appears off the table for now, some officials are holding out for December’s meeting, when fresh projections might show if tariffs from Donald Trump are pushing inflation below the 2% goal. Cipollone has welcomed the fact that inflation is hovering around the target. Nonetheless, he emphasized that inflation expectations are still critical to the central bank. He also noted that at the moment, monetary policy settings will have to suffice, as they continue to review information before their December meeting. He added, “We think that we are in a position that we can manage the incoming events. We are ready to react — whatever is needed, in any direction.” Cipollone says the ECB will introduce a digital euro in 2029 Meanwhile, the ECB is planning to launch a digital euro in 2029. Last week, Cipollone hinted at a “major breakthrough” after euro-area finance ministers reached a deal to set customer holding limits. He told reporters that talks with member states on the digital… The post ECB executive says inflation risks are balanced appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Central Bank (ECB) Executive Board member Piero Cipollone says price pressures are under control and sees no immediate need to adjust rates. Speaking to reporters, he argued that Europe’s economy has held up well, even with trade-related uncertainty weighing on it. He commented, “We think that the risks of inflation are very balanced. We are in a good place. I mean, we are right on target. We will be close to the target for the next two years.” ECB is still assessing expectations and information before the December meeting With inflation back at 2% and the euro-area economy still growing despite pressure from higher US tariffs, the ECB seems comfortable keeping rates steady for now. Christine Lagarde, for her part, has avoided speaking on the balance of risks for inflation. However, while another rate cut appears off the table for now, some officials are holding out for December’s meeting, when fresh projections might show if tariffs from Donald Trump are pushing inflation below the 2% goal. Cipollone has welcomed the fact that inflation is hovering around the target. Nonetheless, he emphasized that inflation expectations are still critical to the central bank. He also noted that at the moment, monetary policy settings will have to suffice, as they continue to review information before their December meeting. He added, “We think that we are in a position that we can manage the incoming events. We are ready to react — whatever is needed, in any direction.” Cipollone says the ECB will introduce a digital euro in 2029 Meanwhile, the ECB is planning to launch a digital euro in 2029. Last week, Cipollone hinted at a “major breakthrough” after euro-area finance ministers reached a deal to set customer holding limits. He told reporters that talks with member states on the digital…

ECB executive says inflation risks are balanced

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 17:00
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.72+0.28%
READY
READY$0.01845+8.78%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017009-0.05%
Wrapped REACT
REACT$0.06437-7.93%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01146-2.71%

The European Central Bank (ECB) Executive Board member Piero Cipollone says price pressures are under control and sees no immediate need to adjust rates.

Speaking to reporters, he argued that Europe’s economy has held up well, even with trade-related uncertainty weighing on it. He commented, “We think that the risks of inflation are very balanced. We are in a good place. I mean, we are right on target. We will be close to the target for the next two years.”

ECB is still assessing expectations and information before the December meeting

With inflation back at 2% and the euro-area economy still growing despite pressure from higher US tariffs, the ECB seems comfortable keeping rates steady for now. Christine Lagarde, for her part, has avoided speaking on the balance of risks for inflation.

However, while another rate cut appears off the table for now, some officials are holding out for December’s meeting, when fresh projections might show if tariffs from Donald Trump are pushing inflation below the 2% goal.

Cipollone has welcomed the fact that inflation is hovering around the target. Nonetheless, he emphasized that inflation expectations are still critical to the central bank. He also noted that at the moment, monetary policy settings will have to suffice, as they continue to review information before their December meeting.

He added, “We think that we are in a position that we can manage the incoming events. We are ready to react — whatever is needed, in any direction.”

Cipollone says the ECB will introduce a digital euro in 2029

Meanwhile, the ECB is planning to launch a digital euro in 2029. Last week, Cipollone hinted at a “major breakthrough” after euro-area finance ministers reached a deal to set customer holding limits. He told reporters that talks with member states on the digital euro were progressing smoothly and that he considered mid-2029 a sensible timeline. He also said he expects states to agree on a general approach by the year’s close.

For some time, the central bank has devoted its energy to advocating for the initiative, claiming it would lessen dependence on private players like Visa and PayPal. Policymakers also wanted to avoid having dollar-backed stablecoins dominating routine digital payments across the region.

Still, the rollout of the digital euro will depend heavily on getting the European Parliament’s approval. Cipollone said lawmakers will have six weeks to suggest changes, followed by roughly five months of negotiations. On the technical side, nothing is set in stone yet — officials are even weighing public blockchains like Ethereum and Solana, a notable shift from earlier plans that favored a closed, Eurosystem-run ledge.

So far, some say that an open network could increase convenience, but opponents decry the risk it would pose to transaction data and have more difficulty ensuring privacy. 

Overall, advocates of the plan say that a digital euro could reduce costs, enhance transparency, and speed up day-to-day transactions. However, some still wonder if the system will be able to protect personal data, integrate smoothly with the banking sector, and cope with stablecoins without roiling markets.

Your crypto news deserves attention – KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/ecb-says-inflation-risks-are-balanced/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009955-11.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017006-0.05%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/24 16:26
Partager
Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Solid Intel, Aster's CEO confirmed that Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase. The chain has features such as sub-second transaction finality, native perpetual contract integration, low transaction fees, and a token repurchase plan.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01214+0.24%
Aster
ASTER$2.33+34.88%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Partager
PANews2025/09/24 17:06
Partager
Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

PANews reported on September 24th that, according to The Block, Uniswap Labs launched "Compact v1" on Thursday, aiming to reduce cross-chain fragmentation. The system enables secure and reusable resource locking across different blockchain networks, creating a shared framework for developers to customize and compile systems. Compact is an ownerless ERC-6909 contract used to manage resource locks. Its core feature is that it allows initiators to deposit tokens to create resource locks. These locks are controlled by the initiator and can support multiple verifiable "compacts" with specified asset claim conditions. Its architecture consists of four key components: an allocator to prevent double spending, an arbitrator to verify commitment conditions, a tribunal as the settlement engine for cross-chain swaps, and an envoy providing backup verification for smart contract wallets. The system will support UniswapX cross-chain swaps, which have already been adopted by LI.FI and Rhinestone. Furthermore, Compact v1 has undergone multiple independent security reviews, with a full audit report forthcoming. It will also be included in the Uniswap bug bounty program.
CROSS
CROSS$0.25279+7.10%
Core DAO
CORE$0.407-0.78%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00498+2.80%
Partager
PANews2025/09/24 17:22
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

Ian Calderon Runs for California Governor, Promises to Put Bitcoin at the Heart of State Policy

Canada accelerates China trade push as Washington hesitates