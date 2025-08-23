ECB holds firm on rates despite inflation hitting 2%

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/08/23 21:35
Areon Network
AREA$0.01523+1.53%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0718+16.65%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00716-27.67%

The European Central Bank (ECB) says it sees no reason to lower interest rates again right now, even after inflation in the euro area finally hit the 2% target.

Governing Council member Olli Rehn made the comments while speaking in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where top central bankers from around the world gathered for the Federal Reserve’s annual symposium, according to an interview from Bloomberg.

Rehn said the current inflation level is “in a good place” and warned against cutting rates for no clear reason. “Any insurance cut just for its own sake wouldn’t be necessary,” he said, adding that the ECB will stay “mindful of the risks.”

After slashing rates eight times over the last year, each time by 25 basis points, policymakers paused in their last meeting, holding the deposit rate at 2%. Since then, they’ve also hinted they may keep it unchanged at their next meeting in September.

Policymakers say economy can handle pause in cuts

Expectations for a final rate cut this year have now shifted toward December, with traders still unsure whether the ECB will even act again in 2025. Rehn pointed to a few reasons for the wait. “The economy has been showing resilience and inflation is for now within the target,” he said. That gives the ECB time to step back and “reflect on the next steps.”

But Rehn also made it clear the Governing Council is not locking itself into anything. “We will maintain full freedom of action at each meeting,” he said. Their next gathering is just over two weeks away and will include fresh quarterly economic forecasts. These updates will show if inflation is staying on track and how much the new trade framework with the U.S. is affecting eurozone growth.

While Rehn admitted “geopolitical tensions and the ongoing tariff war are having an impact,” he said the overall situation wasn’t as bad as feared. That echoes ECB President Christine Lagarde’s recent comments, which pointed out that the eurozone outlook is weaker than earlier forecasts but nowhere near the worst-case scenarios.

In fact, the second quarter saw the 20-nation bloc unexpectedly expand. Business confidence also got a boost after the U.S.-European tariff deal, with eurozone manufacturing returning to growth for the first time in months.

Inflation, meanwhile, stayed locked at 2% in both June and July, and is expected to hit the same mark in 2027, even though a temporary dip is expected next year. Still, Rehn cautioned that “there’s no reason for complacency.” He said the ECB must remain alert and “mindful of downside risks.”

Nagel sees no reason for changes unless conditions worsen

Joachim Nagel, president of the Bundesbank and another member of the Governing Council, also pushed back against more cuts during his Bloomberg interview in Jackson Hole.

He said the eurozone is currently sitting in a “kind of equilibrium,” with both inflation and interest rates aligned at 2%. “I think the bar is high,” Nagel said. “So it needs a lot to convince me to change monetary policy.”

Even though Germany’s economy shrank more than expected in Q2, Nagel wasn’t concerned. He said 2025 might bring a third recession in three years, but he sees growth returning in 2026 as government spending increases.

Nagel also weighed in on political interference in monetary policy, pointing to pressure on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell from President Donald Trump, who is now in his second term in office. “Independence is the DNA of good monetary policy,” Nagel said. “We have to fight for it.”

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001313+0.76%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.004486+13.97%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01419-1.59%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Partager
In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 403 million US dollars, both long and short

In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 403 million US dollars, both long and short

PANews reported on August 23rd that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $403 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $236 million in long positions and $166 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $45.0742 million, and the total liquidation amount for ETH was $197 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,067.22-1.02%
Ethereum
ETH$4,747.39+0.02%
Partager
PANews2025/08/23 23:30
Partager
Morpho price set for a 60% jump as top metrics hit record highs

Morpho price set for a 60% jump as top metrics hit record highs

Morpho price continued its strong rally this week, hitting its highest level since February amid robust demand for its lending solutions.  Morpho (MORPHO) token jumped to a high of $2.8567, up by over 245% from its lowest level in March.…
MORPHO
MORPHO$2.765-0.38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01419-1.59%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/08/23 23:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 403 million US dollars, both long and short

Morpho price set for a 60% jump as top metrics hit record highs

A suspected WLFI Wallet team member denied the news related to the proposal that Aave would acquire 7% of the total WLFI tokens.

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model