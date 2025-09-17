ECB says it is ready to adjust interest rates as economy shifts

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/17 23:00
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00194084+0.04%
Vice
VICE$0.02163+11.89%
READY
READY$0.01244-8.79%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04118+5.48%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0892-6.88%

The European Central Bank said it is ready to change interest rates if the economy shifts. Vice-President Luis de Guindos stressed that policymakers will stay flexible when facing global uncertainty.

De Guindos commented in a Wednesday interview with Die Welt, just days after the ECB kept rates unchanged for the second meeting in a row. He said the current borrowing costs are right for now, but the Governing Council will act if inflation or growth changes.

ECB leaders keep options open on interest rates

Luis de Guindos said the European Central Bank is responsible for stabilizing prices in all countries that use the euro and must remain independent of political influence. He explained that people and markets will lose trust if the government interferes in monetary policy. Without this trust, inflation will skyrocket and be difficult to control. 

De Guindos added that the bank must remain calm, act carefully, and avoid sudden changes because financial markets are volatile and the central bank should never copy their behavior.

In the most recent meeting, all ECB Governing Council members agreed to maintain the current interest rates. This decision shows that policymakers believe the current rates fit the present economic situation because it’s the second meeting in which the bank hasn’t made changes. The Council is also confident its policies are working because inflation is closer to the Bank’s target of 2%.

Inflation may have eased, salaries and real incomes improved, but households aren’t spending as much as the ECB expects. Many families are likely spending cautiously because they worry about the future, rising taxes, and job security.

Governments are also facing higher defense budgets and social programs. On top of that, the global environment is dealing with ongoing conflicts, rising political tensions, and trade disputes between the United States, China, and Europe. All these factors combined weaken exports and slow economic growth.

De Guindos also spoke about the rising budget deficits in countries like France, and investors fear the euro area might face financial difficulty similar to the past crisis if these deficits continue. However, he said yields on government bonds remain stable without signs of serious stress or liquidity shortages.

Policymakers disagree on the next rate move

The Governing Council still has internal differences because some members of the European Central Bank disagree on what the next interest rates should be. Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said it is not safe to assume that the inflation problem is fixed just because recent progress looks decent. She wants the rates to remain the same because prices could skyrocket if the bank reduces them too early. 

Last week, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel also said households and businesses could lose trust in the ECB if it cuts costs before inflation is fully under control, causing it to rise again. 

The opposition has different views. Governor of the Banque de France, François Villeroy de Galhau, said closing the door to lower rates would limit the bank’s ability to react if the economy slows down even more. He said Europe is still facing trade frictions and geopolitical tensions that need policy changes to manage. 

Luis de Guindos tried to unite both sides by saying no one can predict the future because changes in trade, political tensions, conflicts, and financial market swings are all affecting Europe at the same time. He even joked that if anyone could predict the next six months with certainty, the ECB should hire that person immediately. 

Luis de Guindos explained that the Governing Council will continue to monitor the economy’s progress and adjust its decisions accordingly. Still, it has to wait, watch, and prepare for different scenarios, but price stability will always be the top priority.

Your crypto news deserves attention - KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08697-3.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016979-3.20%
Wink
LIKE$0.010017-1.57%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Partager
Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

The post Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will conclude a two-day policymaking meeting and release a decision on whether to lower interest rates—following months of pressure and criticism from President Donald Trump—and potentially signal whether additional cuts are on the way. President Donald Trump has urged the central bank to “CUT INTEREST RATES, NOW, AND BIGGER” than they might plan to. Getty Images Key Facts The central bank is poised to cut interest rates by at least a quarter-point, down from the 4.25% to 4.5% range where they have been held since December to between 4% and 4.25%, as Wall Street has placed 100% odds of a rate cut, according to CME’s FedWatch, with higher odds (94%) on a quarter-point cut than a half-point (6%) reduction. Fed governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, both Trump appointees, voted in July for a quarter-point reduction to rates, and they may dissent again in favor of a large cut alongside Stephen Miran, Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers’ chair, who was sworn in at the meeting’s start on Tuesday. It’s unclear whether other policymakers, including Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid and St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, will favor larger cuts or opt for no reduction. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in his Jackson Hole, Wyoming, address last month the central bank would likely consider a looser monetary policy, noting the “shifting balance of risks” on the U.S. economy “may warrant adjusting our policy stance.” David Mericle, an economist for Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note the “key question” for the Fed’s meeting is whether policymakers signal “this is likely the first in a series of consecutive cuts” as the central bank is anticipated to “acknowledge the softening in the labor market,” though they may not “nod to an October cut.” Mericle said he…
Union
U$0.013062-20.39%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0428-0.29%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.57-0.37%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:23
Partager
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.13624-44.52%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001883-0.52%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month