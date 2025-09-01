ECB’s Lagarde says Trump bullying the Federal Reserve is a serious threat to global economy

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 17:31
U
U$0.0148-22.06%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.024+4.42%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018402-3.17%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03586+0.19%

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Monday said Donald Trump’s push to remove top Federal Reserve officials poses a “very serious danger for the U.S. economy and the world economy,” according to her interview with Radio Classique.

The comments came just days after a U.S. federal court ruled that most of Trump’s previous tariffs were illegal, a decision Lagarde said adds “a further layer of uncertainty” to an already unstable global economic outlook.

Trump has been repeatedly attacking Jerome Powell for refusing to cut short-term interest rates. He’s also trying to fire Lisa Cook, another key official at the Fed.

That has drawn international concern, especially from Lagarde, who said monetary policy in the United States should never be controlled by “the dictates of this or that person.”

She warned that if the Fed loses its independence, the balance of the American economy could be seriously disrupted, which would have global consequences because the U.S. is the largest economy in the world.

Lagarde says illegal tariffs, Fed threats deepen economic risk

The warning comes as Trump’s trade policies are again under scrutiny. On Friday, a U.S. appeals court ruled that the majority of tariffs imposed by Trump during his first term were illegal. Lagarde, speaking directly on the matter, said the ruling only increases uncertainty.

The European Central Bank has been closely watching developments in Washington as both trade and monetary policy in the U.S. impact the eurozone economy.

Meanwhile, Lagarde also used the interview to confirm that the ECB has successfully brought eurozone inflation to its target. She said inflation is “under control” and standing at the central bank’s 2% objective.

“We will continue to take necessary measures to ensure inflation is under control and prices are stable,” she said, just days before the next inflation report is expected to be released. Bloomberg’s latest poll of economists expects inflation to hold steady at 2%, in line with ECB targets.

Rates are currently sitting at 2%, and officials are not expected to change them in the upcoming meeting. At the last ECB gathering in July, most policymakers said inflation risks were “broadly balanced” and described the European economy as showing “resilience.”

Despite economic headwinds from Trump’s revived tariff threats and the ongoing war in Ukraine, there has been no shift in ECB strategy. Still, some economists see a final rate cut possibly coming in December, but investors are less certain.

Lagarde also said that trade between the U.S. and European Union has become less predictable. That drop in reliability has been weighing on long-term confidence and slowing down economic activity between the two regions. It’s a pattern that’s continued into Trump’s second presidency, as market participants brace for more protectionist policies from Washington.

German inflation picks up, ECB holds ground on rates

Germany, the largest economy in Europe, reported a jump in inflation in August. The latest data shows inflation rose to 2.1%, up from 1.8% in July. That’s higher than economists expected and shows a combination of rising food prices and a slower decline in energy costs.

The 2.1% figure came in above the 2% estimate in a Bloomberg poll, but officials are not alarmed. ECB members are not viewing this as a reason to hike interest rates.

The Bundesbank, Germany’s central bank, issued a separate update last week saying inflation will likely stay above 2% for the next few months.

They’re attributing the rise mostly to base effects and called the current spike “temporary.” However, they also said the broader situation remains “highly uncertain” due to ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Germany’s economy is still struggling after two straight years of contraction. Growth remains weak, and Chancellor Friedrich Merz is facing rising pressure to fix it.

For now, Germany’s sluggish recovery continues to drag on the eurozone.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/lagarde-trump-bullying-fed-serious-threat/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

ZhongAn Smart Life will cooperate with Hong Kong virtual asset trading platforms to explore digital asset business, and its stock price closed up 16.35%.

ZhongAn Smart Life will cooperate with Hong Kong virtual asset trading platforms to explore digital asset business, and its stock price closed up 16.35%.

PANews reported on September 1st that ZhongAn Smart Life (02271.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, announced it will soon sign a memorandum of understanding with a virtual asset trading platform operator licensed by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). The two parties plan to collaborate on digital asset-related businesses. The collaboration includes jointly exploring digital asset business opportunities, opening an account for the group to allocate cryptocurrency assets, providing digital asset infrastructure support, and providing technical advice and compliance assistance. The collaboration aims to promote business innovation and digital transformation within the group, enhancing its core competitiveness. Its share price closed at HK$4.84, up 16.35%.
Sign
SIGN$0.06904-2.04%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004112-3.47%
Core DAO
CORE$0.436-2.35%
Partager
PANews2025/09/01 16:56
Partager
Stellar Price Prediction September 2025: What to Expect From $XLM This Month

Stellar Price Prediction September 2025: What to Expect From $XLM This Month

Stellar (XLM) has been navigating a period of consolidation after a notable run earlier in the year. Currently trading around $0.35, $XLM has experienced a modest decline over the past month, following a high of roughly $0.51 in mid-July. Over the past month, the token has largely moved sideways, with a slight downward trend breaking […]
Stellar
XLM$0.3569-0.75%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01245-1.50%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/01 15:40
Partager
Forget Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP), Here’s the Next 50x Crypto to Buy Now.

Forget Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP), Here’s the Next 50x Crypto to Buy Now.

Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP) have long been attractive to investors with a blockchain growth tale. Both projects enjoy powerful communities and have real-life applications
RealLink
REAL$0.05702-0.80%
XRP
XRP$2.7812-1.50%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004112-3.47%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/01 16:57
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

ZhongAn Smart Life will cooperate with Hong Kong virtual asset trading platforms to explore digital asset business, and its stock price closed up 16.35%.

Stellar Price Prediction September 2025: What to Expect From $XLM This Month

Forget Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP), Here’s the Next 50x Crypto to Buy Now.

Alpenglow Upgrade Passed! Solana Undergoes a Major Restructuring, Completely Overhauling Consensus, Economics, and Security Models

Hyperliquid Launches LINEA-USD Margin Contract Trading