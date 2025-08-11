Economist Warns Bitcoin Is Tied to Nasdaq’s Fate Amid ‘TechBubble2’ Concerns

Par : Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/11 12:30

Economist Henrik Zeberg has expressed concerns about bitcoin, labeling it a “highly risk-prone asset” and linking its price movements to the Nasdaq. He warns that a downturn in the Nasdaq could lead to a significant decline in bitcoin’s value.

Bitcoin Labeled a ‘Risk-Prone Asset’

In a recent analysis, economist Henrik Zeberg raised concerns about the future of bitcoin (BTC), labeling it a “highly risk-prone asset” rather than a unique investment opportunity. Zeberg argues that bitcoin’s price movements are closely aligned with those of the Nasdaq, suggesting both are part of a developing phenomenon he calls “TechBubble2.”

The term reflects his belief that current market conditions mirror previous tech bubbles, which ultimately led to substantial crashes. According to Zeberg, a downturn in the Nasdaq could have dire consequences for bitcoin, potentially triggering a significant decline in its value.

In a post on X, Zeberg warned investors to be cautious of “bubble euphoria,” a sentiment that often accompanies speculative markets. He said this euphoria can cloud judgment, leading many to dismiss the risks associated with investing in BTC.

“The relationship between Bitcoin and the Nasdaq is quite simple,” Zeberg stated. “As the tech sector faces challenges, so too will Bitcoin. Investors must be prepared for the possibility of a market correction.”

Zeberg’s assertion that the Nasdaq is in a bubble is echoed by many experts who cite metrics like the “Buffett Indicator” — the market cap-to-GDP ratio — which is reportedly at 170%, well above levels seen before the dot-com bubble. This level suggests stocks may be significantly overvalued relative to the size of the economy.

Technical analysts have also pointed to “warning signs” in the market, such as a broadening top pattern in major indexes — a formation that signals increasing volatility and the potential for a significant downturn.

However, other experts reject this view, arguing that unlike previous bubbles, current market conditions are supported by robust corporate fundamentals. They point to strong profit margins and solid balance sheets across corporations.

Meanwhile, Zeberg’s analysis suggests that the market top for both BTC and tech stocks may coincide with an impending recession. As economic conditions shift, the potential for a market crash increases, raising alarms for investors who may be caught off guard.

“Understanding the broader economic context is crucial for making informed investment decisions,” Zeberg said. “Investors should not only focus on the allure of Bitcoin but also consider the risks that come with it.”

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

PANews reported on June 19 that Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences for the attack.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0902+23.56%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 13:04
Partager
North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cryptoslate, a North Korean developer has obtained advanced permissions in the Keeper-Wallet code base of Waves Protocol. The account "AhegaoXXX" has pushed
Waves
WAVES$1.4385+7.68%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0902+23.56%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02596-4.59%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:05
Partager
Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Recently, as Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe visited China, PANews met with him for an exclusive interview. Sota shared his personal experiences and the development journey of the Astar project, revealing details about the eagerly anticipated "Sony Chain."
MetYa
MET$0.2259-1.22%
Major
MAJOR$0.1565-3.63%
Partager
PANews2024/06/21 11:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

Live Utility: Cold Wallet Pays You Now, While Ethereum Waits on $15K and Tron’s Volume Hits 11 Billion