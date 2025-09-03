Ecosystem Upgrades and Mining Cuts Set the Stage for a Surge

Blockchain

Pi Network is turning to gaming as its latest frontier, unveiling a community-built project called PiOnline.

Rather than positioning it as just another play-to-earn title, the developers describe it as an experimental economy where farming, governance, and DeFi blend into one experience.

From Farms to Competitive Arenas

At the center of PiOnline is its “Genesis Farm,” which allows players to cultivate virtual land while earning staking rewards. The system uses two tokens: SEED as the in-game currency and PIOL for decision-making within the project’s DAO. A battle royale mode is already in the pipeline, aiming to give the game a more competitive edge and broaden its appeal beyond farming enthusiasts.

The team has leaned on incentives to attract early users, offering free plots and seeds to those who join quickly. Their stated ambition is to simulate an economy that ties virtual activity to financial mechanics, something Pi has been eager to showcase since experimenting with earlier titles like FruityPi.

Building Engagement Around Utility

For Pi, gaming is not a side project — it’s a strategy. The Core Team has long argued that user retention will come not only from payments but also from interactive apps that bring daily activity to the network. Gaming projects, coupled with reward systems and social mechanics, fit directly into that vision.

Meanwhile, the ecosystem is expanding elsewhere. Pi recently signed on as a Gold Sponsor for Token2049 in Singapore, a major Web3 conference set for October. It also deepened accessibility with Onramp Money, opening up direct purchases of Pi across more than 60 countries via payment channels like Alipay and GCash.

Price Still Lags Behind

Despite these developments, Pi Coin’s market price has been slow to respond. The token is holding near $0.34 — only slightly above its lows — and has managed a modest 1.5% gain in the past week. Adding to scarcity, September brought another mining rate cut, now making it take over 15 days to generate a single Pi without bonuses.

What Comes Next

The arrival of PiOnline shows how the network is weaving DeFi and entertainment together to strengthen its ecosystem. Whether this move helps shift Pi’s sluggish price action remains uncertain, but it clearly signals the project’s intent to compete for attention in the growing play-to-earn sector.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

