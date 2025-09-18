Ecuador Proves It Is A FIFA 2026 World Cup Candidate

Moises Caicedo of Ecuador control the ball during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Ecuador and Argentina at Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo on September 09, 2025 in Guayaquil, Ecuador. (Photo by Franklin Jacome/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Ecuador finished second in South American FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifying after defeating World champion Argentina 1-0 in the final round of matches. Can Ecuador be considered a candidate for World Cup glory next summer?

Ecuador Reaches The FIFA 2026 World Cup In Style

Last week Ecuador finished off an impressive qualifying campaign by defeating FIFA 2022 World Cup winners Argentina. The result meant Ecuador completed qualifying with just two defeats in 18 games.

GUAYAQUIL, ECUADOR – SEPTEMBER 09: Enner Valencia of Ecuador celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal via penalty during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Ecuador and Argentina at Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo on September 09, 2025 in Guayaquil, Ecuador. (Photo by Franklin Jacome/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The game against Argentina took place in the capital city, Quito. It had a party atmosphere. The home fans celebrated Ecuador returning to the FIFA World Cup before the match even started, and the result seemed secondary to the festivities. Star player Moisés Caicedo hugged and kissed his mother on the side of the pitch just before kick-off.

The occasion felt more like a ceremonial friendly than the last official game of qualifying. Yet, as is always the case in South American games, the intensity on the pitch was as high as ever. Ecuador took the game to the visiting world champion and registered a famous 1-0 win to end qualifying on a high. Enner Valencia scored a penalty deep into first half stoppage time.

Lionel Messi didn’t play for Argentina because he completed a full 90 minutes for his country a few days earlier. Messi scored two goals against Venezuela in that match, and was rested by Scaloni for the Ecuador fixture. Both Ecuador and Argentina made some changes to the usual starting teams because both had already qualified for the World Cup ahead of this game.

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA – SEPTEMBER 04: Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team’s third goal during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Venezuela at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on September 04, 2025 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Lionel Messi and Argentina have won every trophy they have competed for under manager Lionel Scaloni, and the 2022 champion won South American 2026 qualifying at a canter. However Ecuador finishing in second ahead of the chasing pack was just as impressive, especially considering the nation had to start qualifying on -3 points for a prior rule infringement.

The Best Defensive Record In South America

‘La Tri’ came from three points behind the likes of Brazil, Colombia and Uruguay but finished a point ahead of all of them.

Ecuador finished second mainly thanks to an incredible defensive record across 18 qualifying matches. The team conceded just five goals in the entire campaign. This included four clean sheets in the final four qualifying games, and a host of rather boring but undoubtedly effective 0-0 draws.

TOPSHOT – Paris Saint-Germain’s Ecuadoran defender #51 Willian Pacho celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Inter Milan in Munich, southern Germany on May 31, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Ecuador was not prolific going forward but did what it needed to do to qualify comfortably and had a goal difference of +9. Lots of excitement surrounds the nation ahead of next summer’s tournament as its squad boasts some incredible young talent.

Young Talent Ready To Shine

Club World Cup winner Moisés Caicedo is 23 years old but he has proved himself as one of the top midfielders in the Premier League. Meanwhile his club and international teammate Kendry Páez has gone on loan to Strasbourg in France for more regular first-team football, but he only turned 18 this year and remains a key player for Ecuador.

Moises Caicedo of Chelsea celebrates scoring the fourth goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Chelsea at London Stadium on August 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Getty Images

Ecuador has talent that might come of age in 2030 or 2034, and yet this group of players has already qualified for the 2026 tournament with flying colors. The stars of tomorrow are hungry to make their mark today.

Gonzalo Plata, who is 24, has been in fine form for Brazilian league leader Flamengo this year and striker Kevin Rodriguez registered an assist for Union Saint-Gilloise in the UEFA Champions League this week. Rodriguez is a big, physical striker who turned 25 this year.

At the back, Champions League winning PSG centre-back Willian Pacho and new Arsenal signing Piero Hincapié are both just 23 years of age. This will be Ecuador’s fifth ever visit to a World Cup finals, and the team has never progressed past the round of 16 before. Could that change in 2026? Perhaps they could go even further, as this is undoubtedly the best squad that Ecuador has ever had.

Ecuador’s midfielder #21 Alan Franco celebrates his team’s first goal during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Ecuador and Argentina at the Monumental Banco Pichincha Stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador on September 9, 2025. (Photo by MARCOS PIN / AFP) (Photo by MARCOS PIN/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

