Educational Byte: What is Phishing in Crypto and How to Protect from It

Par : Hackernoon
2025/09/11 13:15
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01965-3.48%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000361-39.73%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001978-1.64%

Phishing is a type of scam where someone tricks you into giving away private information, like your password or wallet keys. In crypto, this often involves fake websites, impersonated apps, or people pretending to be someone they’re not (like support agents or project admins) to get access to your wallet and steal your funds.

It’s also widespread. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, the international non-profit Anti-Phishing Working Group (APWG) recorded over one million phishing attacks worldwide. That’s the highest number since 2023. And crypto users are prime targets, especially when they’re distracted or unsure of what to trust.

If you use a wallet, trade tokens, or just explore crypto projects, understanding how phishing works is one of the best ways to protect your funds. Because it’s not just about technology, it’s about manipulation and social engineering. And scammers know exactly how to fake their way in.

What Does Phishing Look Like in Crypto?

Phishing in crypto comes in many forms, but the goal is always the same: get you to hand over control of your wallet. Some scams look like helpful tools. Fake sites copy real platforms like MetaMask or Uniswap. Sometimes they show up at the top of search results as ads. One wrong click and you're on a page that asks for your seed phrase or tricks you into signing a malicious transaction.

Other attacks use fake job offers, especially in crypto-related communities. Scammers might invite you to download a “test task,” an unnecessary PDF of some kind, or an unfamiliar software for videoconferencing, which turns out to be malware. Or they’ll ask you to connect your wallet to a fake onboarding site.

Meeten was a malicious website that offered fake videoconferencing software. Image by Cado Security.

Deepfakes are also becoming more common. Criminal groups are using AI-generated videos and phone calls to impersonate real people. In one reported case, scammers used deepfake voices and videos of celebrities to promote their fake investment platform and trick thousands into sending fiat or crypto. Through a fake call center operation from Georgia, they defrauded over 6,000 people from several countries, who lost around $35 million in total.

And then there’s Discord. If you post a support question in a public channel, expect to get a private message from someone pretending to be staff. They’ll be friendly and helpful, but they’ll eventually send you a link designed to empty your wallet.

\

How to Avoid Getting Phished

The best way to protect yourself from phishing is to slow down and stay suspicious of anything that seems helpful or urgent. Start by never sharing your seed phrase, not even with “support” staff. No real company or project will ever ask for it. More useful advice includes:

\

  • Bookmark the sites you use often, and don’t click on random ads when looking up wallet or exchange names. Typing the URL directly is safer. Take a good look at that URL, too. If it seems weird or different from the original name of the platform or the registered one in trusted sites like CoinMarketCap or even Wikipedia, it’s definitely phishing, or at least not the original website. In Obyte, for instance, the official website is Obyte.org, but there’s also a stats page with the domain Obyte.io. Different domains may be scams.

    Obyte.io website

\

  • Use a cold wallet for most of your funds. It adds a layer of protection if you end up on a fake site, because now your savings are off the Internet. In Obyte, you can create a cold wallet by using a simple textcoin. \n
  • When it comes to deepfakes or job offers, trust your instincts. If someone seems too eager to give you a job, a too-good-to-be-true investment, or asks you to install unknown software, pause. Double-check the company, the recruiter, and the software. Call the company through a verified number before clicking any links. \n
  • On Discord, never trust direct messages about support. Legit teams only help through official channels. If someone reaches out first, assume it’s a scam. You can also turn off DMs from server members in your settings.

Phishing scams succeed by catching people off guard. If you take your time, double-check sources, and never give up private info, you’ll avoid most traps.

\

Featured Vector Image by Freepik

\n

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

Altcoin momentum is heating up again. While Bitcoin trades sideways, smart investors are chasing projects that offer both immediate income opportunities and long-term growth potential. Among the top altcoins to buy today, three names are trending: BlockchainFX (BFX), Cronos (CRO), and Hedera (HBAR). All three bring unique propositions to the market, but only one is […] The post Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006088+1.72%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Cronos
CRO$0.25733+0.03%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 19:53
Partager
The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

PANews reported on September 11th that according to Jinshi, the U.S. core CPI annual rate for August was 3.1%, in line with expectations of 3.10% and the previous reading of 3.10%. The U.S. core CPI monthly rate in August was 0.3%, in line with expectations and the previous value of 0.30%. The U.S. unadjusted CPI annual rate in August was 2.9%, in line with expectations of 2.90% and the previous value of 2.70%. The U.S. CPI monthly rate in August was 0.4%, in line with expectations of 0.30% and the previous value of 0.20%.
Union
U$0.00932-4.99%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4577-2.34%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0001139+8.78%
Partager
PANews2025/09/11 20:30
Partager
JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on September 11th that, according to CoinDesk, despite meeting the technical eligibility criteria, Strategy (MSTR)'s application to join the S&P 500 index was rejected. JPMorgan Chase believes this indicates the market's growing caution toward companies acting as Bitcoin funds. The decision not only frustrated Strategy, but also dealt a blow to companies that have followed its model of accumulating Bitcoin on their balance sheets. JPMorgan Chase pointed out that the inclusion of Strategy in other major benchmark indices, such as the Nasdaq 100 and MSCI, has quietly opened a backdoor for Bitcoin to enter retail and institutional portfolios, but the S&P 500's decision may mark the limit of this trend and may prompt other index providers to reconsider the inclusion of existing Bitcoin-weighted companies. JPMorgan Chase noted that Nasdaq's requirement for shareholder approval before issuing new shares to purchase cryptocurrencies has exacerbated pressure. Strategy has abandoned its commitment to non-dilution and is willing to issue shares at low price-to-earnings ratios to purchase cryptocurrencies. Currently, corporate crypto reserves are facing weak stock prices, slowing issuance, and waning investor interest, raising questions about the sustainability of their models. Investors and index providers may favor crypto companies with actual operating businesses.
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1826-4.34%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.201+0.41%
MAY
MAY$0.04399+3.02%
Partager
PANews2025/09/11 20:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

A newly created wallet received $82 million worth of ETH from FalconX

The number of initial jobless claims in the United States has surged, and the Fed has fully priced in a rate cut next week.