EF Co-Executive Director: The address that sold 2794.87 ETH yesterday does not belong to the Ethereum Foundation

2025/08/14 09:30
Ethereum
PANews reported on August 14th that Hsiao-Wei Wang, Co-Executive Director of the Ethereum Foundation, tweeted that the 2,794.87 ETH sold by an address associated with the Ethereum Foundation, as reported by monitoring agencies yesterday, was not attributed to the Foundation. As early as the 2014 ICO, approximately 9% of the ETH supply was allocated to the Ethereum Foundation (EF); today, the EF's share is less than 0.3% of the total supply. Therefore, after 10 years, you might find a large number of addresses associated with the Ethereum Foundation.

Yesterday, it was reported that addresses associated with the Ethereum Foundation sold a total of 2,794.87 ETH within two hours.

