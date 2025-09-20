The post EigenCloud and Google Collaborate to Enhance Trust in AI-Driven Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rebeca Moen Sep 19, 2025 16:45 EigenCloud partners with Google to integrate blockchain verifiability into AI payments, enhancing trust and efficiency in agent economies. Discover how this collaboration addresses emerging challenges. EigenCloud has announced a strategic partnership with Google to bolster trust and efficiency in AI-driven payments. This collaboration aims to integrate blockchain-powered verifiability into Google’s A2A (agent-to-agent) protocol, fostering a programmable trust layer for AI agents. As the world moves towards an economy dominated by AI agents coordinating transactions, this initiative seeks to ensure these agents operate within verifiable and trusted parameters, according to EigenCloud. Background: The Dawn of Agent Economies and the Need for Trust The A2A protocol, a leading open protocol, allows autonomous AI agents to interact across various platforms. It underpins a new class of multi-agent applications, ranging from automated financial services to prediction markets. Google’s newly announced Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) extends this by supporting blockchain-agnostic payments via the x402 standard. However, as agent economies expand, challenges such as task verification and cross-network payments arise. Without robust verification mechanisms, systems are at risk of disputes and fraud. The partnership between EigenCloud and Google addresses these challenges, ensuring seamless transactions and reducing counterparty risks in agent interactions. EigenCloud’s Unique Contribution: Crypto-grade Verifiability at Cloud Scale EigenCloud offers a suite of services designed to provide verifiability for complex and cross-chain transactions. Their Payment Service abstracts complexities like asset conversion and network bridging, ensuring efficient and reliable payment processes. Operators of this service are incentivized to maintain integrity, with mechanisms in place to penalize dishonest actions. Verification of tasks is another critical aspect addressed by EigenCloud. By leveraging technologies like EigenCompute, AI agents can run computations verifiably, producing attestations that ensure task execution meets expected standards. This reduces risks associated… The post EigenCloud and Google Collaborate to Enhance Trust in AI-Driven Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rebeca Moen Sep 19, 2025 16:45 EigenCloud partners with Google to integrate blockchain verifiability into AI payments, enhancing trust and efficiency in agent economies. Discover how this collaboration addresses emerging challenges. EigenCloud has announced a strategic partnership with Google to bolster trust and efficiency in AI-driven payments. This collaboration aims to integrate blockchain-powered verifiability into Google’s A2A (agent-to-agent) protocol, fostering a programmable trust layer for AI agents. As the world moves towards an economy dominated by AI agents coordinating transactions, this initiative seeks to ensure these agents operate within verifiable and trusted parameters, according to EigenCloud. Background: The Dawn of Agent Economies and the Need for Trust The A2A protocol, a leading open protocol, allows autonomous AI agents to interact across various platforms. It underpins a new class of multi-agent applications, ranging from automated financial services to prediction markets. Google’s newly announced Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) extends this by supporting blockchain-agnostic payments via the x402 standard. However, as agent economies expand, challenges such as task verification and cross-network payments arise. Without robust verification mechanisms, systems are at risk of disputes and fraud. The partnership between EigenCloud and Google addresses these challenges, ensuring seamless transactions and reducing counterparty risks in agent interactions. EigenCloud’s Unique Contribution: Crypto-grade Verifiability at Cloud Scale EigenCloud offers a suite of services designed to provide verifiability for complex and cross-chain transactions. Their Payment Service abstracts complexities like asset conversion and network bridging, ensuring efficient and reliable payment processes. Operators of this service are incentivized to maintain integrity, with mechanisms in place to penalize dishonest actions. Verification of tasks is another critical aspect addressed by EigenCloud. By leveraging technologies like EigenCompute, AI agents can run computations verifiably, producing attestations that ensure task execution meets expected standards. This reduces risks associated…

EigenCloud and Google Collaborate to Enhance Trust in AI-Driven Payments

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 19:29
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004985-1.90%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24642+1.75%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017726-0.20%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.13992+0.22%
Wink
LIKE$0.007902-18.49%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1432+0.06%


Rebeca Moen
Sep 19, 2025 16:45

EigenCloud partners with Google to integrate blockchain verifiability into AI payments, enhancing trust and efficiency in agent economies. Discover how this collaboration addresses emerging challenges.





EigenCloud has announced a strategic partnership with Google to bolster trust and efficiency in AI-driven payments. This collaboration aims to integrate blockchain-powered verifiability into Google’s A2A (agent-to-agent) protocol, fostering a programmable trust layer for AI agents. As the world moves towards an economy dominated by AI agents coordinating transactions, this initiative seeks to ensure these agents operate within verifiable and trusted parameters, according to EigenCloud.

Background: The Dawn of Agent Economies and the Need for Trust

The A2A protocol, a leading open protocol, allows autonomous AI agents to interact across various platforms. It underpins a new class of multi-agent applications, ranging from automated financial services to prediction markets. Google’s newly announced Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) extends this by supporting blockchain-agnostic payments via the x402 standard.

However, as agent economies expand, challenges such as task verification and cross-network payments arise. Without robust verification mechanisms, systems are at risk of disputes and fraud. The partnership between EigenCloud and Google addresses these challenges, ensuring seamless transactions and reducing counterparty risks in agent interactions.

EigenCloud’s Unique Contribution: Crypto-grade Verifiability at Cloud Scale

EigenCloud offers a suite of services designed to provide verifiability for complex and cross-chain transactions. Their Payment Service abstracts complexities like asset conversion and network bridging, ensuring efficient and reliable payment processes. Operators of this service are incentivized to maintain integrity, with mechanisms in place to penalize dishonest actions.

Verification of tasks is another critical aspect addressed by EigenCloud. By leveraging technologies like EigenCompute, AI agents can run computations verifiably, producing attestations that ensure task execution meets expected standards. This reduces risks associated with payments for goods and services, fostering trust among agents.

EigenCloud’s infrastructure, combined with the A2A protocol, marks a significant advancement in the evolution of autonomous agent economies. By addressing trust, verification, and payment interoperability, this partnership lays the foundational rails for seamless agent transactions on a global scale.

For further details, visit the EigenCloud announcement.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/eigencloud-google-trust-ai-payments

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

Ozak AI is another innovative AI-based crypto project that is rocking the market with the combination of AI and a DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network).
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1434+0.20%
ArchLoot
AL$0.081-1.09%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000348+6.97%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/20 20:17
Partager
Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

TLDR Coinbase plans to offer Bitcoin-backed credit cards with up to 4% rewards. The Crypto Clarity Act aims to clarify U.S. regulations for stablecoins and crypto. Coinbase is exploring stablecoin yield programs with returns up to 10%. Armstrong highlights the need for clear crypto laws to drive Coinbase’s growth. Coinbase’s CEO, Brian Armstrong, is optimistic [...] The post Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.014135-3.94%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03964+1.09%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1635-15.24%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/20 19:50
Partager
Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America

Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America

The post Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disney has made $2.2 billion from filming productions like ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in the U.K. ©Marvel Studios 2018 Disney has been handed $2.2 billion by the government of the United Kingdom over the past 15 years in return for filming movies and streaming shows in the country according to analysis of more than 400 company filings Disney is believed to be the biggest single beneficiary of the Audio-Visual Expenditure Credit (AVEC) in the U.K. which gives studios a cash reimbursement of up to 25.5% of the money they spend there. The generous fiscal incentives have attracted all of the major Hollywood studios to the U.K. and the country has reeled in the returns from it. Data from the British Film Institute (BFI) shows that foreign studios contributed around 87% of the $2.2 billion (£1.6 billion) spent on making films in the U.K. last year. It is a 7.6% increase on the sum spent in 2019 and is in stark contrast to the picture in the United States. According to permit issuing office FilmLA, the number of on-location shooting days in Los Angeles fell 35.7% from 2019 to 2024 making it the second-least productive year since 1995 aside from 2020 when it was the height of the pandemic. The outlook hasn’t improved since then with FilmLA’s latest data showing that between April and June this year there was a 6.2% drop in shooting days on the same period a year ago. It followed a 22.4% decline in the first quarter with FilmLA noting that “each drop reflected the impact of global production cutbacks and California’s ongoing loss of work to rival territories.” The one-two punch of the pandemic followed by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strikes put Hollywood on the ropes just as the U.K. began drafting a plan to improve its fiscal incentives…
Sidekick
K$0.1643+4.18%
Threshold
T$0.01671-0.29%
Union
U$0.014135-3.94%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America

Bitdeer's total Bitcoin holdings are approaching 2,000, with 99.5 BTC mined this week.

Top 4 Altcoins Under $1 to Buy Before October