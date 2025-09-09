Eightco Launches Worldcoin Treasury Strategy with $250M Placement

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 10:14
Worldcoin
WLD$1.835+43.35%
Capverse
CAP$0.1219-15.15%
Movement
MOVE$0.1265+6.21%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016653+1.49%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1574+18.52%
Key Points:
  • Eightco Holdings secured $250 million for Worldcoin treasury.
  • Investment reflects increasing institutional interest in digital assets.
  • Worldcoin performance stirs market and regulatory interest.

Eightco Holdings announced a $250 million private placement and secured a $20 million investment from BitMine to initiate the first Worldcoin (WLD) treasury strategy on October 25.

The move could redefine digital asset treasury management, elevating Worldcoin’s profile in institutional finance and triggering market shifts in asset allocation strategies.

$250M Raised for Pioneering Worldcoin Treasury Initiative

Eightco Holdings initiated a $250 million private placement, securing $20 million from BitMine Immersion Technologies. The goal is to launch the first institutional Worldcoin (WLD) treasury strategy, setting a precedent in digital asset treasury management. MOZAYYX led the transaction, alongside backers such as Discovery Capital and Pantera.

Eightco’s commitment reflects a shift towards Worldcoin as a primary treasury asset. The funds are earmarked for acquiring WLD, alongside secondary reserves in Ethereum and cash, marking a strategic diversification for institutional treasuries. Eightco’s shares surged over 162% post-announcement.

Dan Ives, now Chairman of Eightco, expressed enthusiasm about the AI authentication revolution, signaling further technological advancements. BitMine’s $9.21 billion crypto holdings highlight the scale of institutional interest. Notably, no major crypto leaders publicly commented on these developments.

Worldcoin Performance Spurs Regulatory Curiosity

Did you know? MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin strategy parallels Eightco’s Worldcoin move, reflecting a broader trend of integrating digital assets into corporate treasuries.

Worldcoin (WLD) currently trades at $1.54, with a market cap of $3.10 billion and a dominance of 0.08%, according to CoinMarketCap. Its 24-hour trading volume saw a 393% increase, while its price has surged 48% in the past 24 hours, showing strong market interest.

Worldcoin(WLD), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 21:38 UTC on September 8, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team suggests that this could herald increased financial flows into cryptocurrencies. This strategic allocation might drive regulatory interest in digital asset reserves, with possible legal frameworks emerging to manage these financial products.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/eightco-worldcoin-treasury-250m/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Iran: Due to the early evacuation of three nuclear facilities, the US attack should not have caused significant damage

Iran: Due to the early evacuation of three nuclear facilities, the US attack should not have caused significant damage

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi, in the early morning of the 22nd local time, after the news of the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities came
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.09+1.92%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002001+1.31%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 08:48
Partager
LayerZero price dips ahead of fee vote, huge ZRO token unlock

LayerZero price dips ahead of fee vote, huge ZRO token unlock

LayerZero’s native token is down 2% in the past 24 hours and more than 17% in the past week as prices continue to drop ahead of a major token unlock. The LayerZero (ZRO) price fell to $1.80 on June 19,…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10141+1.53%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01304+1.55%
Major
MAJOR$0.15903+1.06%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 23:43
Partager
A quick look at the eight contenders for the Solana spot ETF

A quick look at the eight contenders for the Solana spot ETF

Author: Blockworks Compiled by: Felix, PANews The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of a spot Solana exchange-traded fund (ETF) appears to be in the final stages, with an
Union
U$0.01079-5.68%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02516-0.43%
FUND
FUND$0.03+66.66%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 10:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Iran: Due to the early evacuation of three nuclear facilities, the US attack should not have caused significant damage

LayerZero price dips ahead of fee vote, huge ZRO token unlock

A quick look at the eight contenders for the Solana spot ETF

Spot ETH ETFs Face Alarming Outflows: What’s Driving the Market Shift?

Lion Group doubles down on Hyperliquid as HYPE breaks a new high