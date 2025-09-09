Eightco Launches Worldcoin Treasury Strategy with $250M Placement

Key Points: Eightco Holdings secured $250 million for Worldcoin treasury.

Investment reflects increasing institutional interest in digital assets.

Worldcoin performance stirs market and regulatory interest.

Eightco Holdings announced a $250 million private placement and secured a $20 million investment from BitMine to initiate the first Worldcoin (WLD) treasury strategy on October 25.

The move could redefine digital asset treasury management, elevating Worldcoin’s profile in institutional finance and triggering market shifts in asset allocation strategies.

$250M Raised for Pioneering Worldcoin Treasury Initiative

Eightco Holdings initiated a $250 million private placement, securing $20 million from BitMine Immersion Technologies. The goal is to launch the first institutional Worldcoin (WLD) treasury strategy, setting a precedent in digital asset treasury management. MOZAYYX led the transaction, alongside backers such as Discovery Capital and Pantera.

Eightco’s commitment reflects a shift towards Worldcoin as a primary treasury asset. The funds are earmarked for acquiring WLD, alongside secondary reserves in Ethereum and cash, marking a strategic diversification for institutional treasuries. Eightco’s shares surged over 162% post-announcement.

Dan Ives, now Chairman of Eightco, expressed enthusiasm about the AI authentication revolution, signaling further technological advancements. BitMine’s $9.21 billion crypto holdings highlight the scale of institutional interest. Notably, no major crypto leaders publicly commented on these developments.

Worldcoin Performance Spurs Regulatory Curiosity

Did you know? MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin strategy parallels Eightco’s Worldcoin move, reflecting a broader trend of integrating digital assets into corporate treasuries.

Worldcoin (WLD) currently trades at $1.54, with a market cap of $3.10 billion and a dominance of 0.08%, according to CoinMarketCap. Its 24-hour trading volume saw a 393% increase, while its price has surged 48% in the past 24 hours, showing strong market interest.

Worldcoin(WLD), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 21:38 UTC on September 8, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team suggests that this could herald increased financial flows into cryptocurrencies. This strategic allocation might drive regulatory interest in digital asset reserves, with possible legal frameworks emerging to manage these financial products.