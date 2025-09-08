Eightco plans to raise $250 million in private placements to establish Worldcoin reserves and secure $20 million in strategic investment from BitMine

PANews reported on September 8 that according to CNBC, Dan Ives, global head of technical research at Wedbush Securities, has joined a new company that focuses on hoarding Worldcoin (WLD). Eightco Holdings, a small company currently trading on the Nasdaq under the stock code "OCTO", announced on Monday that Dan Ives is now the chairman of the company's board of directors. The company also announced that it will conduct a $250 million private placement to implement a purchasing strategy around the WLD token and use it as the main reserve asset. The offering is expected to end around September 11, when the company plans to change its stock code to "ORBS". Eightco announced on Monday that BitMine has also made a strategic investment of $20 million in Eightco, marking the launch of its "Moonshot" strategy, which aims to support innovative ideas that can enhance the Ethereum ecosystem.