Eightco Shares Skyrocket on Worldcoin Treasury Move and BitMine Backing

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09
Eightco Holdings, a company offering cash-flow support and packaging services for online sellers, recorded one of the sharpest market moves of the year after unveiling a plan to allocate its corporate treasury primarily to Worldcoin.

The company also secured fresh backing from BitMine, a crypto mining firm with an extensive Ethereum portfolio, fueling speculation about whether digital identity tokens could play a greater role in corporate reserves.

Historic Rally and Treasury Restructuring

On Monday, Eightco shares closed at $45.08 after trading as low as $1.43 only three days earlier. The stock briefly hit an intraday high of $83.12, representing a gain of more than 5,000% at one point during the day. The surge followed Eightco’s announcement that it raised $250 million through a private placement to purchase Worldcoin (WLD) tokens.

Eightco’s stock chart (Nasdaq-listed). Source: Yahoo Finance

The move marked the first publicly traded company committed to structuring its reserves primarily around Worldcoin. The controversial project uses biometric devices known as Orbs to verify human identity and distribute WLD tokens. According to CoinGecko data, Worldcoin jumped 49% on the same day, reaching $1.54 and touching its highest price in seven months.

Eightco also confirmed that it will change its Nasdaq ticker from OCTO to ORBS on September 11, 2025. The ticker adjustment underscores the company’s intention to brand itself around World’s identity-driven ecosystem, reflecting a strategic departure from its origins as a small e-commerce operator.

Eightco’s initiative gained further momentum when BitMine invested $20 million into the company. BitMine, which already holds over two million Ether valued at roughly $9 billion, described the transaction as its first “moonshot” bet. For BitMine, the deal signals a willingness to diversify from mining and Ethereum accumulation into projects at the intersection of blockchain and digital identity infrastructure.

While Eightco’s reserves will focus on Worldcoin, the company may keep cash and Ethereum as secondary assets, potentially adding other cryptocurrencies later. The firm indicated that Ethereum, in particular, could act as a “sibling network” in a broader strategy, complementing World without displacing its primary role.

Beyond Worldcoin

Worldcoin, launched in 2023 and rebranded as “World” in 2024, was co-founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and has a total supply of 10 billion WLD tokens. Earlier this year, the project expanded its Orb rollout to six major US cities—Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, and San Francisco—strengthening its footprint as it seeks wider adoption of biometric-based identity verification.

Eightco’s decision highlights how some companies are experimenting with digital identity projects not only as technology bets but also as components of corporate finance. The surge in its share price, combined with BitMine’s participation, suggests investors are paying closer attention to whether tokens tied to identity infrastructure could evolve into institutional-grade reserve assets.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/eightco-shares-skyrocket-on-worldcoin-treasury-move-and-bitmine-backing/

