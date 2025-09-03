El Salvador Breaks Ground With 1st Government Bitcoin Event

El Salvador will host a government-backed Bitcoin conference this November as officials push a new, more institutional phase of their long-running crypto experiment.

Government Organizes Bitcoin Histórico

According to government releases and reports, the event—called Bitcoin Histórico—will run on November 12–13, 2025, at the National Palace in San Salvador.

Organizers say the National Bitcoin Office is behind the program. Names tied to the speaker list include Ricardo Salinas, Jeff Booth, Max Keiser, Jack Mallers, Pierre Rochard, Stacy Herbert and Jimmy Song.

Ticket prices posted for the event start at about $350 for standard passes and rise to $2,100 for VIP access. Organizers plan panels, keynotes and a citywide program that mixes talks with cultural events.

Policy Shift And IMF Deal

Based on reports, the conference comes as El Salvador adjusts its approach to Bitcoin after signing an IMF agreement worth roughly $1.4 billion.

Under terms publicized earlier this year, Bitcoin was removed as legal tender and merchant acceptance was made voluntary.

At the same time, government statements and filings show officials have not abandoned Bitcoin entirely; rather, they appear to be reshaping how the state uses the asset.

State Bitcoin Holdings And Security

Reports have disclosed the country’s Bitcoin purchases continue. Officials have been buying at a steady clip—often described as about one coin per day—bringing total holdings to over 6,200 BTC.

Some transfers and security moves have been public. Reserves were moved into multiple addresses and other steps were taken after worries about future cryptographic threats were raised. Those actions were described as efforts to protect state assets against emerging risks.

Institutional Push And New Rules

Analysts and local lawmakers point to a new regulatory frame that allows well-funded firms to register as crypto investment banks for sophisticated investors.

The shift signals an intent to attract larger players, not just individual users. Conference themes listed by organizers include monetary independence, Lightning Network scaling and geothermal-powered mining, with a clear emphasis on technical and institutional topics rather than mass retail adoption.

What The Conference Could Mean

Observers say Bitcoin Histórico will serve two jobs at once: it will promote tourism and local commerce, and it will act as a signal to investors that El Salvador plans to keep Bitcoin in its national story while changing how the asset is used.

The choice of the National Palace as a venue is symbolic. The timing—coming after the IMF deal and after public moves to bolster wallet security—adds weight to the message.

Featured image from El Salvador Travel, chart from TradingView