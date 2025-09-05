El Salvador Buys $50M Gold, Balances Bitcoin With Caution

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 23:05
  • El Salvador boosts reserves with $50M gold buy, first major purchase since 1990.
  • Nation blends Bitcoin and gold in dual strategy balancing risk and growth potential.
  • Central banks’ gold trend aligns with El Salvador’s push for reserve diversification.

El Salvador has amassed headlines with another purchase, but not with Bitcoin. The country has taken a significant step by adding $50 million worth of gold to its reserves, its first acquisition since 1990. This move signals a new phase in its strategy to diversify assets, reduce risks, and reinforce economic stability. By blending gold with its Bitcoin holdings, El Salvador has strengthened its stance, reflecting both caution and ambition amid shifting global financial conditions.

Gold Returns to El Salvador’s Reserve Strategy

The Central Reserve Bank (BCR) revealed that it purchased 13,999 troy ounces of gold, boosting the nation’s total stash to 58,105 ounces. At current market prices, this represents roughly $207 million in value. 

The decision comes at a time when gold prices have surged to record highs above $3,500 per ounce. Analysts expect continued volatility as markets await potential interest rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve later this month.

For global context, central banks worldwide have been increasing gold holdings, purchasing more than a thousand tons annually in recent years. Gold currently accounts for about 20% of global reserves, second only to the dominance of the US dollar. El Salvador’s return to gold accumulation places it in line with this global trend, signaling its desire to establish a stronger balance sheet.

Balancing Tradition with Innovation

What sets El Salvador apart, however, is its dual strategy. Besides securing gold, the government continues to expand its Bitcoin reserves. 

Recently, the National Bitcoin Office reorganized its holdings into 14 separate wallets and each wallet could potentially hold about 500 BTC. This structure aims to reduce risks, including those posed by advancing technologies such as quantum computing. By blending traditional safe-haven assets with high-volatility digital assets, El Salvador is crafting a portfolio that reflects both modern innovation and historical resilience. 

While Bitcoin offers the potential for exponential growth, gold provides time-tested stability during uncertain times. This strategy suggests El Salvador is thinking beyond short-term gains. By holding both Bitcoin and gold, the country ensures its reserves are more diversified than before. The BCR emphasized the importance of long-term positioning and maintaining security in its reserves, highlighting the role of gold in protecting national wealth.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/el-salvador-buys-50-million-worth-of-gold-is-this-its-next-hedge-after-bitcoin/

