El Salvador Celebrates 4 Years of Bitcoin Legal Tender with 21 BTC Purchase

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/09/09 02:51
Bitcoin
BTC$112,437.51+1.19%
ELYSIA
EL$0.004525+3.71%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00664-3.90%

El Salvador just marked the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin legal tender law with a symbolic acquisition of 21 BTC.

The purchase comes despite International Monetary Fund (IMF) restrictions following a $1.4 billion loan agreement.

Symbolic 21 BTC Purchase

El Salvador bought 21 BTC on September 7 to celebrate the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin Law, with the latest purchase being a symbolic nod to the flagship cryptocurrency’s 21 million supply cap. President Nayib Bukele confirmed the buy on Sunday, revealing that the country’s Bitcoin reserve now holds 6,313 BTC, valued at over $702 million.

The Bitcoin Office also celebrated the milestone on X by showcasing key achievements since El Salvador became the first nation to establish a national Bitcoin stockpile. The country has launched CUBO+, a development program dedicated to advancing BTC and Lightning Network technologies.

It now offers public education initiatives in BTC and artificial intelligence, with 80,000 public servants certified in Bitcoin literacy. The government has also passed a new banking law that allows financial institutions that hold the digital currency to operate and provide services to sophisticated investors.

The Bitcoin Law, passed in 2021, made El Salvador the first country in the world to adopt BTC as legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar. The policy was promoted as a way to increase financial inclusion and reduce remittance costs for its citizens.

IMF Restrictions

The government was forced to pull back its policies to comply with a December 2024 loan deal from the IMF. Under the Extended Fund Facility agreement, El Salvador agreed to make BTC acquisitions by public entities voluntary and withdraw from the government-run Chivo wallet program.

These conditions were later integrated into national policy through amendments to the Bitcoin Law made by the nation’s Congress. The IMF Executive Board then approved the financing deal in February 2025, allowing an initial disbursement of $120 million.

In July 2025, the IMF published a report revealing that the Central American nation had not purchased any new BTC since signing the loan agreement. According to officials, its early performance under the program has been strong, with the country meeting key fiscal and reserve targets. It also doubled down on its stance, stating that efforts were being made to ensure the government does not add to its BTC holdings, with future disbursements subject to compliance.

Despite the formal limitations imposed by the deal, the Bitcoin Office has maintained its strategy of purchasing one BTC per day that began in March 2024. President Bukele has consistently emphasized his commitment to cryptocurrency as a core element of the country’s strategy.

He previously affirmed on social media, “No, it’s not stopping,” in reference to El Salvador’s ongoing accumulation. His administration has also expanded the nation’s Bitcoin-related infrastructure through education programs and supportive legislation.

The post El Salvador Celebrates 4 Years of Bitcoin Legal Tender with 21 BTC Purchase appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001646+1.79%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2735-1.40%
MAY
MAY$0.04218+2.25%
Partager
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Partager
Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/chainlink-needs-a-5-wave-move/
Movement
MOVE$0.1244+5.87%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01768+9.08%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 03:11
Partager
U.S. ETF Inflows Surpass $800 Billion, Set Record Pace

U.S. ETF Inflows Surpass $800 Billion, Set Record Pace

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/us-etf-inflows-2025-record/
Union
U$0.01012-6.46%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01768+9.08%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 03:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

U.S. ETF Inflows Surpass $800 Billion, Set Record Pace

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

VivoPower’s Tembo Adopts RLUSD for Global Payments as Part of XRP Strategy