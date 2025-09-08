El Salvador Celebrates 4th Anniversary of Bitcoin Decision! Significant BTC Purchase Made!

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 18:23
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14412-2.54%
Threshold
T$0.0162+1.88%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,089.26+0.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016184-4.11%
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.00000003899-0.10%
ELYSIA
EL$0.004372+0.55%

El Salvador, which broke new ground by becoming the first country to accept Bitcoin as legal currency in 2021, is celebrating its 4th anniversary of officially adopting Bitcoin.

At this point, El Salvador announced that it had purchased 21 Bitcoins to celebrate the 4th anniversary of its transition to Bitcoin.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele stated in his post that they purchased 21 BTC, referring to the supply of 21 million Bitcoins.

With the latest purchase, El Salvador now holds a total of 6,313 BTC, worth approximately $701.8 million at current market prices.

What Happened?

As you may recall, El Salvador passed the relevant law accepting Bitcoin as legal currency in June 2021 and later made the first official BTC purchase in September 2021.

Since then, the Latin American country has continued to purchase Bitcoin and in 2022, it launched a policy of purchasing 1 BTC every day.

While Bitcoin freedom in the country was limited within the scope of the loan agreement made by the country with the IMF, it was also claimed that the country’s policy of buying 1 BTC every day would end.

However, Nayib Bukele denied these claims and stated that the purchases would continue.

Bukele said in a statement from his X account in March: “No, the BTC purchases are not stopping. If it didn’t stop when the world excluded us and most ‘bitcoin’ users abandoned us, it won’t stop now and it won’t stop in the future.”

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/el-salvador-celebrates-4th-anniversary-of-bitcoin-decision-significant-btc-purchase-made/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm

Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm

The post Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Pi Network community is on high alert after a moderator flagged a scam wallet linked to multiple thefts of Pi tokens. The exposure comes at a critical time, as the project prepares for a potential second token migration and doubles down on wallet security with fresh upgrades like PassKeys. Scam Wallet Exposed In a …
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01291+1.81%
Wink
LIKE$0.010664-2.12%
Pi Network
PI$0.34624+0.47%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/08 19:10
Partager
Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

AFTER 2049 will be taking over the rooftop of Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands
Partager
PANews2022/09/19 10:00
Partager
Forward Industries Raises $1.65B for Solana Treasury Strategy Backed by Galaxy, Jump, Multicoin

Forward Industries Raises $1.65B for Solana Treasury Strategy Backed by Galaxy, Jump, Multicoin

Forward Industries has announced a $1.65 billion private placement in cash and stablecoin commitments through a private investment in public equity (PIPE) round led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital. In a press release shared with CryptoNews, the firm said the financing, one of the largest Solana-focused raises to date, will allow the company to establish a digital asset treasury strategy centered on the Solana blockchain. Existing shareholder C/M Capital Partners also participated in the transaction. Strategic Alliance with Leading Crypto Firms Galaxy Digital will contribute its institutional infrastructure, including trading, lending, and staking services, while Jump Crypto will provide its technical expertise, particularly through initiatives such as Firedancer, a new validator client designed to scale Solana’s performance. Forward Industries stated that this collaboration is designed to help the company generate differentiated returns through staking, lending, and trading activities within the Solana ecosystem. By aligning with these firms, the company seeks to position itself as the leading publicly traded participant in Solana’s growth. Board Leadership and Governance Upon completion of the transaction, Kyle Samani, co-Founder and Managing Partner of Multicoin Capital, will become Chairman of the Board of Directors. Samani has been a vocal proponent of Solana since leading the network’s seed investment in 2018 and has continued to support its development through numerous ecosystem initiatives. He explains that Solana remains undervalued by many market participants, presenting Forward Industries with an opportunity to build an institutional-scale treasury that can deliver outsized returns compared to passive holding. Chris Ferraro, President and Chief Investment Officer of Galaxy, and Saurabh Sharma, Chief Investment Officer at Jump Crypto, will also join as Board observers. Both executives bring extensive experience in building and investing in Solana-based projects. Their participation is expected to further strengthen Forward Industries’ governance and strategic direction. Advisors and Next Steps Cantor Fitzgerald &amp; Co. has been appointed lead placement agent, with Galaxy Investment Banking acting as co-placement agent and financial advisor. Forward Industries also intends to enter into a services agreement with Galaxy Asset Management to provide ongoing support for its treasury activities. Legal counsel for the transaction includes Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher &amp; Flom LLP for Galaxy and DLA Piper LLP for Cantor Fitzgerald. Forward Industries expects to provide additional updates on its Solana treasury strategy and related activities in the near term. With the backing of Galaxy, Jump, and Multicoin, the company aims to build long-term shareholder value by becoming an institutional leader in the rapidly expanding Solana ecosystem
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.07068-26.30%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002505-3.57%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/09/08 19:44
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Forward Industries Raises $1.65B for Solana Treasury Strategy Backed by Galaxy, Jump, Multicoin

Exploring cloud mining as an investment strategy

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.3)