El Salvador Makes Major Bitcoin Move To Avoid Quantum Risk

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 18:00
Bitcoin
El Salvador has overhauled the structure of its Bitcoin treasury, moving away from a single wallet system to a diversified model.

On August 30, the National Bitcoin Office confirmed that it will store the reserves across several addresses, each holding no more than 500 BTC.

Why El Salvador is Shifting its Bitcoin Treasury Reserve Model

The Salvadoran government said the redistribution aligns with global best practices in digital asset management. It also explained that the move addresses long-term concerns about quantum computing.

According to the government, quantum machines could theoretically crack the cryptography that protects Bitcoin keys. This possibility raises long-term questions about the security of digital wallets.

Previously, El Salvador relied on a single, continuously reused address. That practice made its public key permanently visible, effectively giving attackers unlimited time to attempt a breach.

The new system avoids this risk by spreading holdings across multiple unused addresses while publishing the list publicly to ensure accountability.

Considering this, the Bitcoin Office said distributing funds reduces exposure by limiting the amount stored in each wallet. It also prevents unused public keys from appearing on the blockchain until transactions occur.

Stacy Herbert, who leads the National Bitcoin Office, framed the move as both precautionary and strategic.

Meanwhile, the decision has drawn positive reactions from industry figures.

Nick Neuman, co-founder of Bitcoin custody firm CasaHODL, described it as an encouraging example of how large-scale holders can anticipate future threats.

This development comes around a month after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) claimed that El Salvador has not meaningfully increased its Bitcoin stash. Instead, it was argued that most activity involved internal transfers rather than new purchases.

Despite this, the Central American country has continued to announce new Bitcoin purchases, pushing its total holdings to 6,284 BTC (worth over $681 million). As of press time, Mononaut, the pseudonymous founder of Mempool, reported that these funds have been spread across 14 new addresses.

El Salvador’s New Bitcoin Reserve Management. Source: Mononaut.

Notably, President Nayib Bukele recently hinted that the figure could approach $1 billion by year-end.

Disclaimer

In adherence to the Trust Project guidelines, BeInCrypto is committed to unbiased, transparent reporting. This news article aims to provide accurate, timely information. However, readers are advised to verify facts independently and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content. Please note that our Terms and Conditions, Privacy Policy, and Disclaimers have been updated.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/el-salvador-bitcoin-split-quantum-risk/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
