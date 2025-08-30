El Salvador splits $678M Bitcoin across 14 wallets to reduce quantum risk

El Salvador has transferred its 6,274 Bitcoin into 14 new wallet addresses as part of a security measure to protect against the threat of quantum attacks.

El Salvador has redistributed its Bitcoin reserve holdings into 14 new wallet addresses as a precaution against potential quantum computing threats.

“By splitting funds into smaller amounts, the impact of a potential quantum attack is minimized,” El Salvador’s Bitcoin Office said in an X post Friday, adding that each Bitcoin (BTC) address holds up to 500 BTC.

The Bitcoin Office explained that once funds are spent from a Bitcoin address, its public keys are revealed and vulnerable — making it a target for quantum computers to crack — should the technology evolve into a significant threat in the future.



Read more