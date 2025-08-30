El Salvador Spreads Bitcoin Across 14 Wallets to Prepare for Quantum Computing Risks

Par : CoinPedia
2025/08/30 17:45
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.019494-29.26%
ELYSIA
EL$0.004447+0.74%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14458+1.75%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.003985+30.61%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002756+0.07%
El Salvador Buys More Bitcoin Despite IMF Pressure to Pause

The post El Salvador Spreads Bitcoin Across 14 Wallets to Prepare for Quantum Computing Risks appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

El Salvador is moving its Bitcoin from one big account to several new addresses to secure its Bitcoin reserves against future threats. 

With growing concern over the rise of quantum computing, the country is acting proactively. 

Let’s explore how and why El Salvador is safeguarding its Bitcoin and what this could mean for the future of digital security.

Why is El Salvador Moving Bitcoin?

The Bitcoin office notes that quantum computers could one day break the cryptography that protects Bitcoin and other systems like banking and email. When Bitcoin is spent, the public key is revealed, which could make it vulnerable to a quantum attack. 

To reduce this risk, the country is spreading its reserve across many addresses, each holding no more than 500 BTC. This way, even if quantum tech becomes powerful enough to attack, only small portions would be at risk instead of the entire reserve.

Before, it used just one Bitcoin address for transparency, leaving keys exposed. Now, a public dashboard tracks many addresses, keeping reserves transparent and far more secure. On Friday, El Salvador moved its 6,274 Bitcoin (about $678 million) from a single address into 14 new ones.

Quantum Computing Poses Future Risk to Bitcoin

Project Eleven warns, “10 million+ addresses have exposed public keys. Quantum computing is steadily progressing. Nobody has rigorously benchmarked this threat yet”.

Asset Manager BlackRock has also warned in a recent filing that quantum computing could one day make the cryptography behind Bitcoin and other digital assets ineffective.

Industry Leaders Are Staying Calm 

Not everyone in the crypto industry is worried yet. Paolo Ardoino, Tether’s CEO, said that Bitcoin will likely develop quantum-resistant addresses, and everyone with access to their wallets will move their funds safely before quantum computers are a threat. 

Michael Saylor, Strategy co-founder, has also dismissed fears that quantum computing poses a real threat to Bitcoin, calling it a marketing tactic to promote “quantum” tokens. He noted that even if powerful quantum computers existed, companies like Google or Microsoft wouldn’t release them because it would endanger their businesses and global systems. 

Saylor emphasized that Bitcoin could simply be upgraded via software and hardware updates, and that phishing attacks are far more likely to put users’ funds at risk than quantum computing.

El Salvador shows how govts. are already thinking ahead about protecting digital assets – even though threats from quantum computing may be years away.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

New York judge rejects SEC and Ripple's joint settlement request

New York judge rejects SEC and Ripple's joint settlement request

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Reuters, Analisa Torres, a federal judge in the Southern District of New York, rejected the settlement motion jointly filed by Ripple Labs
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0698+9.74%
Partager
PANews2025/06/27 07:40
Partager
Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

PANews reported on August 30 that according to CoinDesk, Strategy (MSTR) has raised approximately US$5.6 billion so far this year through the issuance of a series of preferred stocks including STRK, STRF, STRD and STRC, accounting for 12% of all IPOs (preferred or common) in the United States. However, the performance of these preferred stocks was different. STRF led the way with a return rate of 31%, followed by STRK's 19% and STRC's 8%, while STRD's return rate was negative 6%. In addition, MSTR's stock price has risen 13% so far this year, lower than Bitcoin's 18% increase.
Stride
STRD$0.095+2.81%
STRK
STRK$0.1282+0.70%
HashPack
PACK$0.01765-0.84%
Partager
PANews2025/08/30 18:07
Partager
Wuhan police cracked a virtual currency dating scam and investment case, arresting 30 suspects

Wuhan police cracked a virtual currency dating scam and investment case, arresting 30 suspects

PANews reported on August 30 that according to a news report from the People's Daily client forwarded by the Global Times official account, the Dongxihu Branch of the Wuhan Public Security Bureau in Hubei Province smashed a gang that committed telecommunications fraud. The suspects forged a "high-quality blind date girl" script to make friends and induced netizens to go to a fake platform to commit virtual currency investment fraud. A total of 30 criminal suspects were arrested. Currently, 27 people involved in the case have been criminally detained and 3 have been administratively detained. The police are further handling the case in accordance with the law.
NodeGO Token
GO$0.0004+2.56%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01914+2.73%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05581-4.72%
Partager
PANews2025/08/30 17:47
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

New York judge rejects SEC and Ripple's joint settlement request

Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

Wuhan police cracked a virtual currency dating scam and investment case, arresting 30 suspects

Indian court sentences 14 people to life in prison in cryptocurrency extortion case

Ethereum Foundation Pauses Grant Applications to Revamp Support Program