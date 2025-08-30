El Salvador Takes Proactive Steps to Secure Bitcoin Reserve from Quantum Threat

In a forward-thinking move to safeguard its national Bitcoin reserve, El Salvador’s National Bitcoin Office (ONBTC) has begun to protect its holdings against the potential future risk of quantum computing. The country has initiated a strategic relocation of its Bitcoin, moving the entire reserve from a single, transparent address into multiple, new wallets. This action …

