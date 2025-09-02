El Salvador to Host First Government-Sponsored Bitcoin Conference

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 03:22
SIX
SIX$0,02152+%1,46
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00205841-%3,22
Bitcoin
BTC$108.084,92-%1,02
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016716-%11,18
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0,00000004118-%3,08
ELYSIA
EL$0,004223-%4,13

 

El Salvador is preparing to host the world’s first government-sponsored Bitcoin conference, set for November 12–13, 2025, in San Salvador’s historic center. The event, branded Bitcoin Histórico, will be staged by the National Bitcoin Office and is being described as a “testament to an extraordinary moment in history.”

Global leaders and thinkers converge in San Salvador

The announcement has sparked global interest, reinforcing El Salvador’s reputation as a pioneer in digital currency. The nation, which made headlines in 2021 as the first to adopt Bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender, is now doubling down with an event designed to showcase Bitcoin’s role in financial freedom, cultural rebirth, and monetary sovereignty.

“Bitcoin Histórico brings together the world’s leading minds to explore the future of money, culture, and civilization,” the organizers said via an official press release. Tickets are already on sale, with early bird options priced in Bitcoin only, before fiat payments are added later in September.

The two-day event will transform Centro Histórico into a hub of ideas, debates, and cultural exchange. The main stage will be hosted at the National Palace, with keynote addresses broadcast on giant LED screens at Plaza Gerardo Barrios. Additional panels and workshops will run at the National Library (BINAES) and National Theater.

Prominent speakers already confirmed include billionaire businessman Ricardo Salinas, author Jeff Booth, Bitcoin advocates Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert, Lightning Network builder Jack Mallers, as well as industry figures like Pierre Rochard, Jimmy Song, Darin Feinstein, and Lina Seiche.

Bukele’s extended presidency strengthens Bitcoin ambitions

The conference comes at a time of major political change in El Salvador. President Nayib Bukele has secured another term following a recent constitutional reform that extends presidential terms from five to six years and allows indefinite re-election. Theruling New Ideas party pushed through the reform with a 57-3 vote, despite criticism from opposition lawmakers and rights groups.

Bukele, one of Bitcoin’s most vocal global advocates, now has the political space to continue El Salvador’s pro-Bitcoin strategy. Since spearheading the move to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender in 2021, his administration has built a daily accumulation plan, recently confirming holdings of more than 6,200 BTC.

The El Salvador Bitcoin Conference is widely viewed as a bold attempt to write the next chapter in Bitcoin’s adoption story. the government’s plans, framing it as a milestone for digital currencies and a blueprint for other nations.

The agenda is expected to cover regulation, infrastructure, energy use, and Bitcoin’s role in financial inclusion. Attendees will also discuss challenges such as price volatility and the need for broader public education.

“This isn’t just a conference. This is a testament to an extraordinary moment in history.” The Bitcoin New stated. For developing nations in particular, the outcomes could provide a practical case study in using cryptocurrency to spur economic development.

Tickets for Bitcoin Histórico are priced at $350 for general access and $2,100 for the Genesis Crown Pass, which includes VIP seating inside the National Palace, private networking with keynote speakers, and exclusive merchandise.

Price outlook and global impact for Bitcoin

The significance of this conference goes beyond its venue. Analysts suggest that Bitcoin’s price could be indirectly affected by the heightened visibility and legitimacy such a government-sponsored event provides. Historical trends show that policy-driven announcements often influence market sentiment.

Crypto traders are watching closely to see whether other nations may follow El Salvador’s lead. If Bitcoin Histórico sparks serious policy debates abroad, it could add momentum to institutional adoption and fuel demand.

The conference may also offer fresh insights into how El Salvador itself is managing Bitcoin integration in its economy, including lessons learned since 2021. Analysts expect the government to present updates on infrastructure projects and the Bitcoin treasury strategy, offering data that could shape investor expectations.

By positioning itself as the global stage for Bitcoin discourse, El Salvador could push BTC further into mainstream finance. For investors, the event is a reminder of how state-level initiatives may play an outsized role in shaping price trends and adoption patterns in the coming years

Coingape Staff

CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/el-salvador-to-host-first-government-sponsored-bitcoin-conference/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Author: Luke, Mars Finance A seemingly ordinary announcement has cast a meaningful stone on the intersection of cryptocurrency and traditional finance. On June 19, Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc.
Solana
SOL$195,37-%4,82
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0745+%2,05
MetaMars
MARS$0,00312+%5,76
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 09:00
Partager
Whale shifts from Bitcoin to Ethereum: 4,000 BTC for 96,859 ETH, position at approximately $3.8 billion and spotlight on futures

Whale shifts from Bitcoin to Ethereum: 4,000 BTC for 96,859 ETH, position at approximately $3.8 billion and spotlight on futures

A large on-chain entity has converted a significant portion of BTC into ETH, bringing the exposure in Ether to approximately $3.8 billion.
Bitcoin
BTC$108.189,24-%0,84
Ethereum
ETH$4.296,62-%3,92
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/02 00:06
Partager
Can You Mine XRP? Exploring Ripple’s Pre-Mined Model

Can You Mine XRP? Exploring Ripple’s Pre-Mined Model

Can XRP Be Mined? The Short AnswerThe simple answer is no — XRP cannot be mined. Unlike Bitcoin or Ethereum (pre-Merge), which use Proof-of-Work (PoW) or Proof-of-Stake (PoS) to validate transactions and mint new coins, XRP was fully created at its inception. Ripple Labs pre-mined 100 billion XRP tokens in 2012, and no new XRP can be created beyond that fixed supply.This design is intentional. Ripple’s goal was to create a fast, scalable, and energy-efficient digital currency for cross-border payments and enterprise use, without relying on mining networks that consume massive electricity.How XRP Is DistributedEven though XRP cannot be mined, it’s gradually released into circulation through several mechanisms:Ripple Escrow – ~55 billion XRP is held in escrow accounts, with 1 billion XRP released monthly to ensure predictable market supply.Ripple Treasury & Operations – Ripple retains a portion for partnerships, liquidity provision, and operational expenses.Sales to Investors – Ripple sells XRP to institutional and retail investors via exchanges and OTC deals.This controlled release helps avoid flooding the market, keeping the XRP ecosystem stable while supporting adoption.XRP vs. Bitcoin: Key DifferencesFeatureXRPBitcoinTotal Supply100B XRP (pre-mined)21M BTC (mined gradually)MiningNoneProof-of-WorkEnergy UseMinimalHigh energy consumptionTransaction Speed3–5 seconds10+ minutesLedgerXRP LedgerBitcoin blockchainRipple’s pre-mined model eliminates mining fees, reduces transaction costs, and enables near-instant settlements, making XRP ideal for cross-border payments.Why XRP Isn’t Mineable Matters for InvestorsPredictable Supply – No inflation from new mining, unlike Bitcoin or Ethereum.Low Energy Footprint – XRP is environmentally friendly compared to energy-intensive PoW coins.Controlled Distribution – Ripple can manage supply and liquidity via escrow releases.Investors often confuse XRP with mineable cryptocurrencies. Understanding this distinction is key for portfolio strategy, risk assessment, and evaluating long-term supply dynamics.Myths About XRP Mining“I can mine XRP on my PC” – False. XRP uses a consensus algorithm (Ripple Protocol Consensus Algorithm), not mining.“XRP can be mined like Bitcoin” – False. All 100 billion XRP were created at launch.“Holding XRP is like staking a mined coin” – False. XRP holders can stake via third-party platforms, but this doesn’t generate new XRP.The Role of XRP LedgerXRP Ledger (XRPL) uses a consensus protocol to validate transactions without mining. Validators — independent nodes around the world — agree on transaction order in seconds. This allows:Fast transactions (~3–5 seconds)Low transaction fees (< $0.01 per transfer)Secure and decentralized consensusBy eliminating mining, XRP avoids the energy drain and bottlenecks seen in PoW networks.Final ThoughtsIn short, XRP cannot be mined, and that’s by design. Ripple’s pre-mined, escrow-controlled supply ensures fast transactions, low fees, and predictable market behavior. For investors, knowing that XRP is pre-mined highlights its stability, scalability, and environmental efficiency — all reasons why Ripple focuses on enterprise adoption and cross-border payments.
NEAR
NEAR$2,309-%4,66
Threshold
T$0,01566-%4,04
Bitcoin
BTC$108.189,24-%0,84
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/02 03:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Whale shifts from Bitcoin to Ethereum: 4,000 BTC for 96,859 ETH, position at approximately $3.8 billion and spotlight on futures

Can You Mine XRP? Exploring Ripple’s Pre-Mined Model

UAE's RAK Properties to accept Bitcoin, other cryptos for real estate deals

Stop all Trump tariffs on appeal: Coinbase revives the “major questions” against the SEC