El Salvador to host world’s first government-backed Bitcoin conference

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 09:05
El Salvador will stage the world’s first state-sponsored Bitcoin conference, Bitcoin Histórico, on November 12–13, 2025, in the historic center of San Salvador. The event, hosted by the National Bitcoin Office, is being celebrated as “a testament to an extraordinary moment in history.

The announcement has stirred keen interest around the world, reinforcing El Salvador’s position as a trailblazer in virtual currencies. Following becoming the first nation to implement Bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender during 2021, the nation is also using the conference to reinforce its message that Bitcoin can offer financial freedom, cultural resurgence, and monetary independence.

Bitcoin Histórico to spotlight financial freedom, culture, and crypto innovation

The organizers said that Bitcoin Histórico unites the smartest people in the world discussing the future of money, culture, and civilization,”. Early bird tickets can be purchased in Bitcoin and fiat payment options, opening later this month.

The two-day event will transform Centro Histórico into a hub for discussions, workshops, and cultural exchange. The main stage at the National Palace will host keynote addresses and broadcast them to Plaza Gerardo Barrios via giant LED screens. Additional sessions will be held at the National Library (BINAES) and the National Theater.

The lineup of speakers has also been confirmed, with the likes of billionaire Ricardo Salinas, author Jeff Booth, Bitcoin proponents Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert, Lightning Network developer Jack Mallers, as well as industry figures such as Pierre Rochard, Jimmy Song, Darin Feinstein, and Lina Seiche.

The conference takes place at a time of sweeping political change in El Salvador. A recent constitutional amendment extended presidential terms to six years. It lifted the existing prohibition on re-elections, paving the way for President Nayib Bukele, a leading global advocate of Bitcoin, to lead another term. Bukele’s government remains proactive in its stance surrounding Bitcoin, revealing that they also have 6,220 BTC in the ranks.

The event is billed as a turning point in Bitcoin adoption, focused on regulation, infrastructure, power consumption, and financial inclusion, and touching on issues including price volatility and public understanding.

El Salvador noted that this isn’t just a conference but evidence for our amazing times. It continued to say that it would be a lesson for developing countries in harnessing cryptocurrency to build an economy.

General admission tickets are $350, and Genesis Crown Pass tickets (VIP seating, private networking with keynote speakers, and exclusive swag) are $2,100.

BTC market recovery coincides with El Salvador’s bold crypto move

The El Salvador Bitcoin conference news comes as BTC begins the week in recovery mode, trading above $109 175 on Tuesday at the time of this writing. This follows a nearly 6% decline in the previous week. 

The institutional demand helps the leading currency absorb downward pressure as Metaplanet takes 1,009 BTC on Monday, as reported by Cryptopolitan. The Japanese Bitcoin company’s recent purchase increased its total holdings to 20,000 BTC, acquired at an average price of ¥15.1 million per coin. This brings the firm’s total Bitcoin assets to approximately ¥302.3 billion (over $2 billion). Metaplanet’s ongoing acquisition strategy aligns with its goal to expand its Bitcoin reserves to 100,000 BTC by the end of 2026 and 210,000 BTC by 2027.

US spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) also recorded $440 million weekly inflows. Despite persistent caution across markets, traders continue to bet on the US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cut this month, supporting risk assets such as BTC.

BTC has retreated nearly 14% from its all-time high of $124,474 on August 14 to a low of $107,350 on Saturday, largely driven by July’s hotter-than-expected US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index report.

Nevertheless, traders are ramping up expectations for a Fed rate cut this month. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of a 25 basis points (bps) reduction at September’s meeting now stands at 87.6%, up from 85% before the PCE data release. Anticipating a rate cut may weigh on the US dollar and boost risk-on sentiment, supporting a rebound in riskier assets such as BTC.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/el-salvador-hosts-historic-btc-conference/

