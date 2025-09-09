El Salvador’s Bitcoin Journey Hits 4-Year Mark, Results Still Divisive

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/09/09 07:00
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014589+1.35%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,591.5+0.66%
READY
READY$0.00331-1.63%
ELYSIA
EL$0.004468+3.78%
OpenLedger
OPEN$1.40286+367.62%

El Salvador marked the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin legal tender law with another purchase — a deliberate, headline-ready buy that keeps the country’s crypto holdings on display.

Government Figures Show 21 BTC Were Added

According to President Nayib Bukele and the country’s Bitcoin Office, the government bought 21 BTC on Sunday as a symbolic nod to Bitcoin’s 21 million supply cap.

Reports show the state has continued buying one BTC per day. The buying has been carried out since March 2024. Based on government figures and blockchain data, El Salvador now holds 6,313 BTC.

The holdings are valued at about $700 million at current prices. Small in daily budget terms, these moves carry big political weight.

Clash With IMF Loan Terms

Reports have disclosed that the purchases confound a $1.4 billion IMF loan agreement signed in December last year. The deal required public entities to halt voluntary accumulation of Bitcoin and called for a freeze on further acquisitions under the finalized Extended Fund Facility.

As part of the agreement, the government revised the Bitcoin Law so merchant acceptance is voluntary, agreed to liquidate the Fidebitcoin trust, and planned an exit from the Chivo wallet program.

Yet purchases have continued. That has left IMF officials and outside observers watching whether future disbursements will be granted, since compliance reviews are scheduled through 2027.

IMF Estimates And The Question Of Disclosure

Based on an IMF report from March, the fund estimates El Salvador spent roughly $300 million on Bitcoin since 2021. At current market levels, those purchases represent more than $400 million in unrealized gains.

But the IMF also noted that limited disclosure around transactions and holdings makes a full independent assessment difficult.

Government disclosure of Bitcoin activity remains incomplete, even with public dashboards now in place. Reports have noted that unrealized gains could be affected if market prices decline.

On Bitcoin, Security Moves And Public Transparency

Late last month, the National Bitcoin Office redistributed holdings across multiple addresses, placing a cap of roughly 500 BTC per address.

Officials said the change was motivated by concerns about future quantum computing threats. The new addresses were published on a public dashboard, a move intended to boost clarity over custody.

Some market and industry observers welcome the dashboard. Others say the quantum argument sounds precautionary and that clearer audit standards are still needed.

Bold But Divisive

Four years after adopting Bitcoin as legal tender, El Salvador’s approach is still splitting opinion. Supporters say the country has built strong gains and stayed committed to its plan, while critics warn it has created problems with international lenders.

The anniversary shows that El Salvador’s Bitcoin push is still seen by many as bold, but also deeply disputed.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Eightco Stock Jumps 3000% on Worldcoin Treasury Strategy, BitMine Investment

Eightco Stock Jumps 3000% on Worldcoin Treasury Strategy, BitMine Investment

Eightco shares surged after unveiling plan to hold Worldcoin as its main treasury asset.
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 06:10
Partager
Getting Started with Jupiter Lend

Getting Started with Jupiter Lend

A quick guide to earning, borrowing, and leveraging on Jupiter Lend, the new Solana money market.
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02509-0.75%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 05:58
Partager
Trump administration plans to release report criticizing Bureau of Labor Statistics soon

Trump administration plans to release report criticizing Bureau of Labor Statistics soon

PANews reported on September 9th that the Wall Street Journal reported that, five weeks after President Trump fired the head of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, his advisers are preparing a report outlining flaws in the agency's employment data. The report, prepared by the Council of Economic Advisers, provides a critical review of the BLS and outlines its history of revisions to employment data. The Trump administration is considering releasing the report in the coming weeks. The BLS will release revised annual non-farm payroll data tonight (September 9th).
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.36+1.53%
Union
U$0.01011-6.64%
BloodLoop
BLS$0.00104-20.61%
Partager
PANews2025/09/09 07:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Eightco Stock Jumps 3000% on Worldcoin Treasury Strategy, BitMine Investment

Getting Started with Jupiter Lend

Trump administration plans to release report criticizing Bureau of Labor Statistics soon

XRP Price Prediction: Whale Accumulation Hits 2-Year High – Bull Market Starting Now

Wyoming’s WYST stablecoin set to launch on August 20 at Blockchain Symposium