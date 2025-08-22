ElevenLabs Unveils Eleven v3 (Alpha) for Enhanced Speech Synthesis



James Ding



ElevenLabs introduces Eleven v3 (alpha), an API toolset designed to create lifelike speech experiences, now integrated by industry leaders like HeyGen and Poe.











ElevenLabs has announced the release of Eleven v3 (alpha), an advanced speech synthesis API, designed to create realistic and emotionally rich speech experiences. This new iteration is poised to revolutionize the way developers can implement lifelike, multi-speaker conversations in various applications, according to ElevenLabs.

Features and Capabilities

The standout feature of Eleven v3 (alpha) is its dialogue mode, which allows for the generation of realistic multi-speaker conversations. The API can handle interruptions, shifts in tone, and emotional cues, making it suitable for diverse use cases ranging from media and entertainment to video games and audiobooks. Developers can now integrate a higher level of expressiveness into their projects, enhancing user engagement significantly.

Industry Adoption

Several industry leaders have already integrated Eleven v3 (alpha) into their platforms. Companies such as HeyGen, Poe (by Quora), and Captions are leveraging this technology to enhance their offerings. HeyGen, for instance, is using the API to improve Avatar video production workflows with dynamic, multilingual voice generation. Meanwhile, Poe has adopted Eleven v3 for its speak button feature, transforming text responses into audio, while Captions is integrating it into their AI video platform, Mirage Studio, offering marketers the ability to generate actors with expressive voices.

Broader Implications

The adoption of Eleven v3 (alpha) by these companies underscores its potential to transform content creation across various industries. By enabling more engaging and authentic audio experiences, ElevenLabs is paving the way for new forms of digital interaction and storytelling.

Future Prospects

With the release of Eleven v3 (alpha), ElevenLabs continues to lead in the field of AI-driven audio generation, offering tools that could redefine how developers and businesses approach voice synthesis. This development is expected to inspire further innovations and integrations, expanding the reach and impact of AI-generated audio.

Image source: Shutterstock



