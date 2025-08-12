Eleventh-Hour Move: Trump Extends China Tariff Truce by 90 Days

President Donald Trump inked an executive order late Monday, granting another 90-day reprieve on steep U.S. tariffs targeting Chinese imports, a White House official told CNBC.

The decision, according to CNBC’s report, landed just hours before the clock struck midnight, when the duties were set to roar back, threatening to reignite a trade clash between the world’s two biggest economies. This latest pause follows late-July talks in Stockholm, where U.S. and Chinese negotiators hinted at momentum toward a lasting deal. Without the move, tariffs would have reverted to their April highs, a period when tensions were at full throttle. The initial tariff freeze was hammered out in May after discussions in Geneva, the first meeting of negotiators since the standoff began. With the new extension, the tariff truce now runs until November, buying both sides extra time to try and hammer out a resolution.