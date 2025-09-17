Eli Lilly and Company ($LLY) Stock: $5B Virginia Facility to Expand Cancer Drug Production

TLDR

Eli Lilly stock closed at $764.71 on Sept. 16, up 2.21%, as it announced a $5B Virginia facility.

The plant will boost U.S. production of targeted cancer drugs and antibody drug conjugates.

Part of a $27B plan for four U.S. facilities, building on $23B invested since 2020.

Facility will create 650 permanent jobs and 1,800 construction jobs in Virginia.

Investment supports pipeline growth beyond Zepbound and Mounjaro, with focus on cancer, Alzheimer’s, and autoimmune drugs.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) closed at $764.71 on September 16, 2025, gaining 2.21%. Pre-market trading showed a slight dip to $761.72.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

On the same day, the company announced it will spend $5 billion to build a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Goochland County, Virginia. The plant will focus on boosting production of targeted cancer drugs, antibody drug conjugates, and monoclonal antibody treatments.

The facility marks Eli Lilly’s first dedicated site for its bioconjugate platform in the U.S. and is expected to begin operations within five years.

Strategic U.S. Manufacturing Push

The Virginia plant is part of Eli Lilly’s broader commitment to invest at least $27 billion in four new U.S. manufacturing sites. This follows $23 billion in investments since 2020. The move reflects mounting industry pressure to reshore pharmaceutical production amid potential tariffs on imported drugs proposed by President Donald Trump.

CEO Dave Ricks said the Virginia site will bring new capacity to support pipeline growth. The company plans to shift some production from Europe to the U.S., aided by the site’s existing infrastructure and favorable tax environment.

Advanced Technologies and Job Creation

Eli Lilly will integrate artificial intelligence and machine learning at the Virginia plant to support efficient and reliable drug manufacturing. The facility is expected to create more than 650 permanent jobs, including engineers, scientists, and technicians, alongside 1,800 construction jobs during development.

Ricks emphasized that the site will be able to produce bioconjugates from start to finish, including final packaging into vials for shipment.

Broader Product Pipeline Beyond GLP-1 Drugs

While Eli Lilly has seen massive success with its obesity drug Zepbound and diabetes treatment Mounjaro, the company is investing heavily in a diverse pipeline. The new facility will support research and production of treatments for cancer, Alzheimer’s, autoimmune conditions, and other diseases.

By expanding capacity in the U.S., Eli Lilly aims to ensure steady supply and support innovation in critical therapeutic areas.

Stock Performance Overview

Despite the recent positive momentum, Eli Lilly’s stock is down 0.35% year-to-date and has fallen 16.56% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500’s gains. However, the stock shows strong long-term growth, with a 153.85% three-year return and a 435.76% five-year return, well above the benchmark index.

